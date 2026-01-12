Jaguars 2026 Free Agents: Key Players Who May Not Return Next Season
The Jaguars’ Cinderella season came to an end on Sunday as they fell short to the Bills in the wild-card round of the playoffs. The Bills scored the game-winning touchdown with just over a minute remaining, and Trevor Lawrence threw a pick on the Jaguars’ final drive to seal the 27-24 loss.
With their season now over, the Jaguars will soon turn their attention to the offseason—including who they will try to re-sign in free agency or let walk this spring.
Before taking a look at the Jaguars’ free agents, here’s a brief explainer on the different types of NFL free agents.
- Unrestricted free agent: Any player with four or more accrued seasons and an expired contract. They are free to negotiate and sign with any team.
- Restricted free agent: A player with three accrued seasons and an expired contract. RFAs are free to negotiate and sign with any team, but their original team can offer them a qualifying offer—a.k.a. tenders—that come with the Right of First Refusal and/or draft-pick compensation. If the tender is withdrawn by a team, the RFA becomes an unrestricted free agent.
- Exclusive rights free agent: Any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum, the player cannot negotiate with other teams.
With that, here’s a look at the Jaguars’ upcoming free agents.
Jaguars 2026 free agents
Unrestricted free agents:
- S Andrew Wingard
- CB Montaric Brown
- CB Greg Newsome
- WR Dyami Brown
- RB Travis Etienne
- LB Devin Lloyd
- TE Quintin Morris
- DE Dawuane Smoot
- LB Dennis Gardeck
- DT Austin Johnson
- WR Tim Patrick
- DE Emmanuel Ogbah
- OL Cole Van Lanen
The Jaguars’ most important free agent is linebacker Devin Lloyd, who will hit the open market after Jacksonville declined his fifth-year option last spring. In a prove-it year, Lloyd recorded the best season of his career, notching 81 total tackles, five interceptions, 1.5 sacks and breaking up seven passes. He made second-team All-Pro and should absolutely be a priority for the Jaguars to re-sign.
Outside of Lloyd, the Jaguars could try and re-sign running back Travis Etienne. Though Etienne’s production waned over the second half of the season, he was still for a strong playmaker for the Jaguars this season and recorded his third career 1,000-yard rushing season.
The Jaguars have been good so far under general manager James Gladstone about quicky re-signing players that have been valuable to them. They extended Jakobi Meyers not long after trading for him and have also re-signed offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen.
Restricted free agents:
- CB Keith Taylor
Exclusive rights free agents:
- CB Christian Braswell
- WR Josh Cephus
Jaguars Potential Contract Casualties
On top of their pending free agents, the Jaguars could also look to release players carrying large cap hits heading into 2026. Here’s a look at potential cut candidates based on what they're set to be owed next season (via OverTheCap):
- DE Arik Armstead ($14.5 million)
- DT Davon Hamilton ($8.44 million)
- OL Patrick Mekari ($11.5 million)
Though listed as potential cap casualties, both Arik Armstead and Davon Hamilton had a strong impact on a Jaguars’ run defense that ranked No. 1 in the league, and would be particularly impactful players to bring back.
Jaguars Retirement Candidates
The Jaguars have one of the youngest teams in the NFL so it appears unlikely they will have any players retiring this offseason.
Jaguars Trade Candidates
The Jaguars do not have any obvious trade candidates. Though Brian Thomas Jr.’s name was discussed in trade discourse, the second-year receiver had an exceptional first season in 2024 and is still on his rookie deal.
The Jaguars’ front office has already proven to be aggressive though, so don’t be surprised if they do decide to make some trades.