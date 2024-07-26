Jaguars Stat of the Week: Tyson Campbell's Prowess
Football is BACK and how beautiful it is. The Jaguars reported for the first day of training camp this week, but not until after the franchise delivered some of the offseason’s most exciting news in the same week.
A week ahead of the start of camp, the Jaguars released their long-awaited ‘prowler’ throwback jerseys, something fans have been clamoring for. The news didn’t stop there as on the day before Jaguars’ training camp premiere, the Jags extended cornerback Tyson Campbell to a four-year, $76 million deal.
“I think with Tyson–just continue to grow. Young player, again, like we said, having stability now—he’s going to be in one place for a while and just continue to build off of his first few years. I do think that the things we’re doing defensively are going to help him. I think the scheme is going to help him and the style that the secondary is going to play, I think it suits him," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said.
"Tyson is not a big guy, but he’s a physical guy and I think this is going to help him take another step. Continue to work on his ball skills, and just have that presence about him, that he’s one of the best corners in the league."
Campbell’s extension is the fourth of its kind in Jacksonville this offseason, joining Trevor Lawrence, Josh-Hines Allen and Foye Oluokun. While Campbell struggled with injuries for much of last season, his 2022 remains one of the better seasons for a cornerback in franchise history.
In honor of Campbell’s extension, let’s talk about the Jaguars’ highest paid cornerback. He’s the focus of this week’s ‘Jaguars’ Stat of the Week.’
In 2022, Tyson Campbell’s longest completion allowed was for a mere 25 yards, lowest among all cornerbacks with at least 400 coverage snaps according to Pro Football Focus.
For reference, 67 cornerbacks qualified with at least 400 coverage snaps; Campbell played a total of 700. That’s not the only stat that was very complimentary of the former Georgia corner either.
It’s always tough to identify statistics that properly gauge a players’ success, especially at receiver and cornerback. At their positions, so much is dependent upon factors outside of their control. At receiver, yards per route run has become among the most trusted stats. Conversely, one of the better metrics for corners is yards allowed per coverage snap, its antithesis.
With that metric in mind, Tyson Campbell’s 0.65 yards per coverage snap ranked 4th among NFL corners in 2022. Those ahead of him were Sauce Gardner, Pat Surtain II and James Bradberry. That's some elite company.
Campbell also finished tied for Pro Football Focus’ 5th highest graded cornerback, allowing a completion % of 58.5 and NFL rating of 80.0. In 2023, injuries limited Campbell from replicating his stellar sophomore season.
Prior to his hamstring injury suffered against the Colts in week six, Campbell was his usual self, allowing a completion % of just 62.0. From week ten on, it was a different story as Campbell struggled, fighting injuries. In the subsequent five games after injury, that same number lept to 77.4%.
Regardless, the Jaguars front office felt strongly enough about Campbell’s play and potential to make him the highest paid cornerback in franchise history. Through three days of training camp, he’s proving them right.
Campbell spoke about moving on from his struggles in 2023, and how quickly it took him to move on from them.
"I'd say probably once OTAs start that gives you an idea, like, 'Okay, it's time to transition to the new season.’ At the same time, you don't forget, but you do move on and grow from it. You learn. You learn from what last season taught you and you just use it as fuel for the next season," Campbell said on Wednesday.
"That's what we're doing, we know we don't want to get back to that place, so we’re honing in on the little things. I know yesterday Coach Richard [defensive backs coach Kris Richard] said, 'Champions do the ordinary things consistently.’ So, if we can do that and do that each and every day, I feel like we'll be where we want to be."
This coming season, the defense will experience a transition from the more zone-heavy systems of the past into the press-man system of defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. Historically, Tyson Campbell has been better in zone coverage than in man, but the new system will provide him the opportunity to prove himself, the Jaguars and his $76 million dollar extension. Will Campbell cement himself as one of the top cornerbacks again in 2024? Time will tell.