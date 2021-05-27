Jaguars' SVP of Football Operations Karim Kassam Leaves Role With the Team

The Jacksonville Jaguars front office is experiencing turnover after Senior Vice President of Football Operations, Karim Kassam, leaves his role with the team.

After an early offseason overhaul, the Jacksonville Jaguars front office continues to experience some change. The latest move sees Senior Vice President of Football Operations Karim Kassam leaving his role. No reason for the change was immediately known.

Kassam himself announced his departure, tweeting “I enjoyed my time with the Jaguars. I have had the opportunity to work with great teams, and I look forward to doing so again.”

He joined the front office in February, working with the football technology and analytics department, as well as salary-cap administration. The latter had him work with General Manager Trent Baalke, but his primary role in the analytics department would presumably have been under Chief Football Strategy Officer, Tony Khan.

Prior to his short stint with the Jaguars, Kassam was the director of baseball research with the Minnesota Twins. Before that, he spent five years with the Pittsburgh Steelers as the coordinator for analytics and football research.

The Jaguars, under the younger Khan, have put a huge emphasis on the analytical side of the game and draft process in recent years. The office has grown as a result.

Kassam is the third person to leave the club since February. The other two were former Director of Sports Performance Chris Doyle and special teams coach Brian Schneider. Albeit, Kassam is under two different umbrella of the organization than Doyle and Schneider. Doyle turned in his resignation following backlash from his hiring. After 20 years with Iowas as the Strength and Conditioning coach, Doyle and the school parted ways due to allegations and racist and bullying tactics with players.

Schneider stepped away from the team for what he called “personal reasons.” As for Karim Kassam’s next move, he lists himself currently “on sabbatical.”

On Wednesday, the club promoted two others in the front office. Kelly Flanagan and Megha Parekh were both promoted to executive vice president roles within the organization.

“I’m exceedingly proud of [Wednesday's] announcement as both Kelly and Megha are longtime and integral members of our team,” said Jaguars President Mark Lamping. “In addition to their extensive expertise in their respective fields, they are both innovative and solution-oriented, and key foundations to the vision Shad Khan is building with his portfolio here in Jacksonville and globally. They have also provided crucial leadership within the Jaguars, offering mentorship to every level of staff within our organization. It’s an honor for me to recognize this milestone in their careers.”

Flanagan, a Jacksonville native, was named executive vice president of business planning. Parekh was elevated to executive vice president and chief legal officer.

The Jaguars have made other moves in their analytics department in recent weeks as well. Dolphins director of personnel analytics Eugene Shen was hired by the Jaguars as the team's newest Vice President of Football Analytics earlier this month, according to ESPN's Seth Walder.