Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Reflects on Signing Deal in Same Offseason As Josh Allen
There is a strong argument to make that the 2024 offseason is one of the most important in the history of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Not only are the Jaguars pushing for a stadium renovation deal that would ensure the Jaguars remain in Duval County, but the franchise also handed out the two biggest contracts in franchise history to quarterback Trevor Lawrence and pass-rusher Josh Allen.
"Yeah I think that's huge to get those done. I think it's just big to reward guys for playing really well, especially in a situation like Josh. He had to have a great year last year and he did it. He had 17.5 sacks and to really be able to do that and put his best foot forward at this point in his career, I feel like he's gotten better every year. It's exciting and I think you build around that," Lawrence said this week.
But while Lawrence and Allen are the clear building blocks moving forward, there is no questioning that there are other pieces around the two who will help make or break the 2024 season and beyond.
"Like I said, Josh, there's Foye [LB Foye Oluokun], Evan [TE Evan Engram], Christian [WR Christian Kirk], Scherff [OL Brandon Scherff], there's so many guys that you can point to. Cisco [S Andre Cisco], [CB] Tyson Campbell, all over the field that bring something unique to the table that we need, but of course Josh is a big one on defense," Lawrence said.
"Having a guy that for us too we're going to be here and got the contract, we're kind of going to align as far as the time we're going to be here and we know we can count on that. It's important for us to be on the same page, which we have been, of just leading and what the message is for the team. How we want to carry ourselves because we're going to be here for a while."
The Jaguars agreed to terms with the quarterback and former No. 1 pick last week, agreeing to a five-year deal worth $275 million with $200 million in guarantees and $142 million fully guaranteed.
Lawrence's deal will pay him an average of $55 million a season, which ties him with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as the highest-paid player on an annual basis in the NFL.
Since being drafted No. 1 in 2021, Lawrence has started 50 regular season games. Lawrence ranks fourth in franchise history in passing yards with 11,770 and is fourth in touchdown passes with 58.
Since being drafted, Lawrence has been voted as a team captain by his teammates each year of his NFL career and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2022 after recording 387 completions for 4,113 passing yards and 25 touchdowns with a passer rating of 95.2.
During the 2023 season, he completed 370 passes becoming the only quarterback in franchise history to start his career with three seasons of at least 300 completions and the second quarterback in team history to record at least 300 completions in three consecutive seasons. He has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week three times in his career, twice in 2022 (Week 3 and 12) and once in 2023 (Week 11).
In his career, Lawrence has also posted 205 rushing attempts for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Before Trevor Lawrence's new deal last week, Allen had signed the biggest contract in franchise history this offseason, earning a five-year extension worth $141.25 million and $76.5 million in guarantees.
Allen, the No. 7 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, was the first Jaguars' first-round pick to sign an extension with the team since Blake Bortles until Lawrence signed his deal.
Allen broke the Jaguars' rookie sack record in 2019 with 10.5 sacks before breaking the single-season sack record with 17.5 sacks in 2023. Allen was one of the NFL's most productive pass-rushers in 2023, combining with Travon Walker for 27.5 sacks to lead all pass-rusher duos.
In five years with the Jaguars, Allen has recorded 45 sacks, 53 tackles for loss, nine forced fumbles, and two interceptions.