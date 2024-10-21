Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Highlights Crazy Aspect of NFL
"Offensively we knew we had to settle in and just get some points, get some positive plays going, and we were able to do that," Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said after a 32-16 win against the New England Patriots on Sunday.
"We scored, and then I felt like after that our defense really settled in. That's how you play complementary football is settle in early like we did in the second possession, and then our defense was able to really pin their ears back. Once we got control of the game, I thought we did a nice job of offensively of keeping those possessions really long. ... It felt like we had some really long possessions that chewed up a lot of clock."
Lawrence wasn't wrong. The Jaguars did everything they needed to do to secure a win and keep head coach Doug Pederson's job alive in Duval. They had 364 total yards of offense, were three-of-five in the red zone, and had possession for over 33 minutes.
It was one of the strongest performances of the year from this team, now 2-5, probably stronger than the win over the Indianapolis Colts.
In this contest, they didn't almost collapse and let a winnable game slip through their fingers (go back and watch the final five minutes of that Colts game if you need to refresh your memory).
The Jaguars gave an effort that was indicative of the situation -- they could not afford a loss because jobs, and the season, were on the line. And so Tank Bigsby rumbled for over 100 yards and two touchdowns. Rookie sensation Brian Thomas Jr. had five receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown.
Lawrence gave credit to a heightened focus heading into this game and a week of quality work by the team to prepare. One might wonder where that had been all the weeks prior.
"Yeah, this sport is kind of crazy," Lawrence said. "I don't know. We had a great week of prep. This season, though, we've had good weeks of practice and not played well on Sunday, though, so I won't say that that's always -- that doesn't always mean that you're going to play really well. It makes it easier. It's hard to if you don't have a good week of preparation in practice. So, I thought we had a good week of preparation. I thought that just the energy of practice was good. Guys were having fun. Obviously, it sucks kind of where we were at and haven't won as many games as we wanted to win, but we had a lot of fun. We competed, and I think just being around our teammates, that helps. We picked each other up."
