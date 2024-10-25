Inside the Resurgence of Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence
The Jacksonville Jaguars have gradually improved over the last few weeks, as they have begun to play their best football of the season. Part of the reason for the turnaround has been the improved play of quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the offense as a whole.
Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor credits Lawrence with properly preparing to be successful on game days.
“Yeah, I think it's just kind of his preparation, the work he puts into it,” Taylor said. “Then it's showing up on Sundays. It's everybody around him as well, being a little bit more consistent in our job, knowing what we're doing, making plays, understanding the opponent, all these little things that you would hope you get better throughout the course of the season and have just kind of come to fruition a little bit the last couple Sundays. But again, it's something you’ve got to build on. Just because you had success one Sunday, it doesn't mean it's going to carry over.”
Taylor is correct that Lawrence’s preparation has been a large part of his turnaround, as Lawrence attributed his success to his preparation. However, plenty of other players and units have improved their play over the last few weeks, which has directly led to Lawrence’s improvement.
The Jaguars’ offensive line and running game have improved dramatically over the last few weeks.
While the Jaguars have had one of the best running back duos in the league this season, they recently ran for a season-high 171 yards, and the offensive line has not allowed a sack in two of the last three games.
The Jaguars’ running backs and offensive line improving their play have undoubtedly helped Lawrence, as essentially all quarterbacks heavily rely upon those two position groups. The Jaguars will need everyone to play their best football moving forward if they hope to turn the season around.
Still, the NFL is a quarterback-driven league. While Lawrence and other quarterbacks undoubtedly need their teammates to play well, the Jaguars are paying Lawrence nearly $300 million.
As much as he needs his teammates to play well, he is being paid well to help make up for some of the team’s deficiencies.
