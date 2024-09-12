Jaguars vs. Browns: Key Offensive Starter Limited in First Practice
The first injury report of the week is out for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and there is one major name included.
Starting left tackle Cam Robinson was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice with a knee injury. Robinson played 100% of the snaps against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, but his status will be closely tracked this week considering the challenge the Jaguars have across from them in Myles Garrett.
“It's hard to just block him one-on-one, even with offensive tackles. I mean, it's a challenge. Particularly on third-down or second-and-long when they think you're going to pass," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday about Garrett.
"You've got to spend the resources to slow him down. Give him a lot of respect. That's what teams do, right? You see it on film all the time. It’s just the respect of who the player is. He can certainly wreck a game.”
Also on the injury report for the Jaguars were cornerback Tyson Campbell (hamstring), who did not practice, and safety Daniel Thomas (Achilles), who was limited.
Thomas missed the Jaguars' season opener, but he could have a chance to make his season debut against the Browns, giving the Jaguars improved depth at safety and on special teams.
“He's good. He's getting better, obviously. We'll see where he's at again today. We'll get him back out there running around," Pederson said about Thomas.
As for the Browns, they had starting guard Joel Bitonio and starting tackle Jack Conklin limited, while starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. missed the day with a knee injury.
Both Conklin and Wills missed Week 1, which saw Deshaun Watson sacked six times and pressured 25 times, both the most among any quarterback in Week 1.
The Browns will also be without star tight end David Njoku, who was ruled out by head coach Kevin Stefanski.
“Yeah, Dave is a big part of our offense. He’s very versatile, he can do a lot of different things," Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson said on Wednesday.
"But, you know, we have trust in Jordan Akins and, you know, not sure exactly who we’re going to bring up or what type of personnel grouping that we’re going to have on Sunday. But, you know, whoever is available and that’s active, I know those guys are going to be ready and we got to roll with that.”
