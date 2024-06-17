NFL Insider Reveals How Trevor Lawrence Deal Could Impact Jordan Love, Tua Tagovailoa
The Jacksonville Jaguars made the biggest commitment to a player in franchise history last week, signing Trevor Lawrence to a top of the market deal that ties him to the team through 2030.
But with the Lawrence deal now official after over a year of speculation, what kind of impact could Lawrence's contract have on the rest of the market?
That question is as prevalent as ever today with other quarterbacks up for deals like Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa, Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love and Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott. And Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has some insight on just what Lawrence's deal will look like for the next wave of quarterbacks.
"My first thought on the Trevor Lawrence deal: The contract has a really strong set of guarantees that shows commitment to the quarterback. The Jacksonville Jaguars have essentially locked in his first three years, which add up to $170 million. Most of his fourth year is fully guaranteed at signing, with the rest vesting a year early. All of his fifth year is guaranteed for injury now and will vest as fully guaranteed a year early. That’s a big bet on a QB.- Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated
My second thought on the Lawrence deal: If the Miami Dolphins are worried at all about Tua Tagovailoa’s health, or the Green Bay Packers are worried about Jordan Love’s short track record, those guys wanting Lawrence’s guarantee structure could be a pretty significant problem."
The Jaguars agreed to terms with the quarterback and former No. 1 pick on Thursday evening, agreeing to a five-year deal worth $275 million with $200 million in guarantees and $142 million fully guaranteed.
Lawrence's deal will pay him an average of $55 million a season, which ties him with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as the highest-paid player on an annual basis in the NFL.
Since being drafted No. 1 in 2021, Lawrence has started 50 regular season games. Lawrence ranks fourth in franchise history in passing yards with 11,770 and is fourth in touchdown passes with 58.
Since being drafted, Lawrence has been voted as a team captain by his teammates each year of his NFL career and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2022 after recording 387 completions for 4,113 passing yards and 25 touchdowns with a passer rating of 95.2.
During the 2023 season, he completed 370 passes becoming the only quarterback in franchise history to start his career with three seasons of at least 300 completions and the second quarterback in team history to record at least 300 completions in three consecutive seasons. He has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week three times in his career, twice in 2022 (Week 3 and 12) and once in 2023 (Week 11).
In his career, Lawrence has also posted 205 rushing attempts for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns.