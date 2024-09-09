One Fatal Flaw Plagued the Jaguars' Defense in Week 1
The Jacksonville Jaguars defense opened up the season with arguably the most difficult matchup they could have possibly been given in a Week 1 matchup, a road game against the Miami Dolphins.
The Jaguars defense had the difficult task of slowing down one of the best offenses in the National Football League and doing so without much of an idea of what to expect, as it was the first game of the season.
The Jaguars’ defense played well, holding the Dolphins' offense to less than 85 yards rushing and only 300 yards of passing, which is respectable considering how potent the Dolphins’ offense has the potential to be.
Jacksonville’s defense held the Dolphins to only seven points in the first half and 13 second-half points, which is tough to do. Jaguars defensive lineman Travon Walker feels the defense played well overall but still has room for improvement.
“I feel like the defense overall, we played pretty good,” Walker said. “Obviously, we got to get out and pursue a little bit more on the screens that they hit us on and things of that nature. One of our main focuses was stopping the run. I feel like we did that. During this game, we had a lot of ebbs and flows and we got to try and keep it more consistent.”
While the Dolphins offense gradually figured the Jaguars defense out in the second half, scoring just enough points to pull out the victory, Walker says he and the defense are looking within and not giving the Dolphins too much credit.
Walker believes the Jaguars defense must find a way to get better. Walker says that as good as the Dolphins’ offense was on Sunday, he and the defense could have done better in the small areas of the game, which could have led to a different result.
“I wouldn’t even say it was their adjustments,” Walker said. “I’d say it’s us as a whole. Obviously, everybody just has to hone in on the small details and be in the places to make 100 percent of the plays that we’re supposed to make when we’re supposed to make them.”
