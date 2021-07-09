The 10 Most Important Jaguars for 2021, No. 3: Laviska Shenault

The Jacksonville Jaguars are completely revamping their offensive under Urban Meyer and with Trevor Lawrence. Wide receiver Laviska Shenault can be a central, important piece to that process.

The 2021 offseason completely revamped the Jacksonville Jaguars. The maligned franchise had every aspect of its organization inspected, weighed, measured and often found wanting. A new head coach and fresh set of standards were the first steps. Then through the draft, free agency and ultimatums to current players, the staff put together what is essentially a brand new roster.

After a season in which the Jags finished 1-15 (an unenviable feat but one that beget Trevor Lawrence), the club really has nowhere to go but up in the first season featuring 17 regular season games.

Head Coach Urban Meyer and players have said consistently this offseason that they’re working to win now. As admirable and understandable as that goal is, the reality is, this team is in a massive rebuilding process. When in the midst of a rebuilding process, every single piece counts and it’s ok to take time making sure each is perfect to do the job. This is especially true when rebuilding a team. Each player contributing will be of the utmost importance; but some will have the onus put on them more than others.

As we move closer to the 2021 schedule, we take a look at the 10 most important Jaguars for the coming season.

No. 3: Laviska Shenault

If there has been one name to float out of the Jaguars offseason program the most thus far (other than Trevor Lawrence) it’s been second-year wide receiver Laviska Shenault. As minicamp came to a close, each offensive-minded coach—Meyer, passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell—each spent significant time not only praising Shenault, but laying out a road map for how he can help shape this Jaguars offense.

“He’s one of our best playmakers on offense,” began Meyer. He’s a guy that’s right, in the right position, at that age gap. I love who he is, I love the way he practices, he’s been there every day. He’s a great puzzle piece for us to have on offense, plus his attitude every day is fantastic.”

A “puzzle piece” indicates a gadget guy. Someone they can plug and play in whichever role he best fits on any given play. A player like that is always valuable. It’s why the Jags drafted one in Travis Etienne in April’s 2021 NFL Draft. A gadget player is one of the few though where there can’t be too many cooks in the kitchen. The primary goal, as Bevell explains, is to get Shenault the ball, something he knew would be the case even when Shenault was coming out of college ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft.

“I remember him coming out and us doing the work-up on him as a wide receiver coming out and he’s a big, strong, physical player and the guy that really needs the ball in his hands. So, that’s the first thing that you’ve got to figure out, ‘How do we give it to him? And what does it look like?’”

Etienne is a running back who can work as a wide receiver. Shenault is a wide receiver who can work as a running back and even wildcat quarterback if the situation calls for him. But Shenault’s real value comes with his ability to do so much, allowing him to excel in one thing. Defenses become so concerned with what he might do underneath, they find themselves leaving him wide open over the top at times.

That’s where Shenault can help change the Jaguars' offense.

"There [are] easy, simple ways that you can kind of hand it to him and get it to him, but there’s also routes and things. So, that’s where I wanted to progress, too, and see what he was able to do as a wide receiver and I really like what I see,” continued Bevell.

He has the ability to be many things, but the talent to never have to be more than he is. As Urban Meyer, Bevell and Schottenheimer look to implement a new offense—and subsequently a new era—in Jacksonville, having a player like Laviska Shenault to keep defenses honest can be a game-changer. It’s why Schottenheimer had his eye on the receiver when the former was offensive coordinator with the Seattle Seahawks last year.

“I liked him coming out of Colorado. I remember looking at him in Seattle and saying, ‘Wow, what a tremendous athlete.’ But the gains that he’s made and some of the strides that he’s made in the spots that we’re putting him in has been really amazing. And he’s been a guy that’s almost showed up every day with a couple big plays you get excited about.”

As a rookie, Shenault finished with 58 receptions for 600 yards and five touchdowns, along with 18 rushes for 91 yards, stoking understandable excitement for what he’ll do as an encore. That could be said for a few players on this roster, even despite a 1-15 season in 2020.

What makes Shenault special—and therefore highly important—is the ability to build an offense around him. And that’s exactly what the Jaguars plan to do this fall.