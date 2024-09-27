The Issues Still Plaguing the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars entered the season with high hopes after multiple offseason additions. However, the Jaguars have started the season 0-3 and are spiraling towards a lost season that once had plenty of promise. Through the season's first three games, the Jaguars are tied for the second-fewest points per game in the National Football League.
Against Buffalo, the Jaguars only converted two of their 13 third-down attempts, failing to sustain drives or score points. This led to the Jaguars being down by 30 points going into halftime. Pederson noted that the Jaguars' inability to convert on third down was partially due to the Bills' defense’s good play and partially because the Jaguars simply did a poor job of executing.
Pederson also listed the unit’s failures in the red zone as part of the reason it has struggled so much. The Jaguars had four trips to the red zone but only scored on one of those trips against the Bills. This is after they also converted only one of their four red zone trips against the Cleveland Browns last week.
“A little of both,” Pederson said. “They’re a good defense in the red zone, but a lot of times, too, when you get in the red zone, it’s just execution. It’s just your execution and doing your job, and right now, we haven’t been doing that well enough.
“We’ve settled for way too many field goals in the first couple of games, and we’ve got to find a way to flip that and score touchdowns. Then, of course, we’ve had some turnovers. But it’s more internally when you’re looking at yourself and what we can do better as coaches to help our players in those red zone situations.”
The Jaguars have plenty of issues that need to be fixed as soon as possible if they hope to salvage the season. Jacksonville has many problems on both sides of the ball that they must work on. However, the inability to put a productive offense onto the field is undoubtedly one of the most significant issues the Jaguars offense faces. It is a problem Pederson must correct as soon as possible as it is singlehandedly ruining the season.
