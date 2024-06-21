Trevor Lawrence: 2024 Jaguars Are 'Definitely the Best Team That We’ve Had Here'
When Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence signed his franchise-record five-year deal last week, he was committing to himself as the leader on and off the field for the franchise for years to come.
And for Lawrence, that is an honor he doesn't take lightly. Especially not with the Jaguars' 2024 roster, which Lawrence believes could be the best of his entire four-year career.
"I think this is definitely the best team that we've had here in my eyes. Just at this point in the year from what I've seen, I feel very confident in that," Lawrence said on Thursday.
"So, I think all those things and the building blocks that we have and the players that you build around, the type of leaders and the type of people, that's what I feel the most confidence in really. We have good people here and I think that's important to having success."
The Jaguars were aggressive to build around Lawrence this offseason, adding new wide receivers in Gabe Davis and first-round wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who will join Lawrence favorites in Evan Engram and Christian Kirk.
Add in additions like Arik Armstead, Ronald Darby and Darnell Savage to the defensive side of the ball, and it may be tough to argue with Lawrence.
But the improved roster isn't the only reason Lawrence felt comfortable tying the next phase of his career to the Jaguars.
"I love our head coach, Coach Pederson's done a great job. Press [Taylor], our offensive coordinator, the staff that we have in place, I feel really confident in our system. I feel like every year I've gotten better and better in the system, and I know this year is going to be a big year to keep improving," Lawrence said.
"But I feel really confident in that. Like I said, just the overall team that we have, the leadership we have on the team as far as players, we have such a good group. I think a lot of the guys we brought in two years ago; it was their first year. You talk about like, Evan [TE Evan Engram], Christian [WR Christian Kirk], Scherff [OL Brandon Scherff], and Foye [LB Foye Oluokun] on the defensive side. All those guys that kind of felt like we started to build this thing from the ground on in '22. Then last year it continued to grow and then this year like I said, the free agents and then the draft class that we got, I'm really excited about it."