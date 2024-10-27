WATCH: Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Says It All After Packers Loss
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence spoke to the media following the team's 30-27 to the Green Bay Packers, and we were there for it all.
To watch his interview, view above.
Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun also spoke after the game. Below is a transcript.
Q: On the importance of having confidence?
Oluokun: “How important is confidence right now? It’s really important, and I think that we do a good job week in and week out coming in with confidence. I think we came in ready to play. We didn’t execute down the stretch on some key plays here and there. I think whoever you roll out, I think we always have confidence and we’re preparing the right way to win games. We’ve just got to win those plays within the game that end up winning the game. First quarter through fourth quarter, every play is important. Confidence in winning, confidence in preparation is definitely there.”
Q: On the frustration of losing despite having confidence?
Oluokun: “Is losing frustrating? Every time. It’s tough. It’s tough. You’ve got to go there, prepare, see what you’ve got to do a little bit differently in order to get on the winning side of these plays in order to win the game. Definitely, losing is frustrating.”
Q: On if it’s frustrating to do positive things but be unable to piece together a win?
Oluokun: “That’s the NFL. You can win the first quarter, and it doesn’t mean you’re going to win all the way through the game. Back when I was a child, I think I saw the Rams win a whole Super Bowl and lost to Tom Brady. You’ve got to win the first, second, third, fourth, all the way through. Good teams are going to win critical downs. That critical down could come in the second quarter. It’s big plays and complementary football that we’ve got to continue to improve on and continue to learn how to play. That’s when the wins will start rolling. We’ve got all the talent. I know you guys are tired of hearing it, but we’re right there. We’ve just got to execute when execution matters the most.”
Q: On if the team thought the Packers were going to let it go to overtime?
Oluokun: “No, no, no. I think they came out with the run… I think we all thought it was the boot play they showed us two times earlier in the game, maybe three times, we kind of all automatically went for it. It’s good chess game on their part, went for the ‘oh crap’ route, we call it. It was open. Got to see it. Don’t assume that’s it.”
Q: On if it’s a gut punch that they came back from a 10-point deficit and could not finish things out?
Oluokun: “For sure. It’s a gut punch. I just don’t like losing any game. It’s a gut punch. When we were right there, we played so hard. Obviously, there were times we played better and times we didn’t play as good this game, but we were right there ready to win it, and we didn’t. So, that’s tough. That’s tough.”
