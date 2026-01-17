Report: Packers Working Up Matt LaFleur, Brian Gutekunst Contract Extensions

It appears the Packers are working toward an answer to the first biggest question of the offseason—the futures of head coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst.

With both contracts currently set to expire at the conclusion of the 2026 season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the Packers are currently working on extensions for both LaFleur and Gutekunst this weekend. Schefter also reported that it would be a surprise if Green Bay wasn’t able to get those contract extensions done.

Ed Policy, who stepped into the CEO role in Green Bay and replaced longtime executive Mark Murphy this past summer, addressed the statuses of LaFleur and Gutekunst with the franchise back in June and notably mentioned he prefers to avoid “lame-duck status” with a coach or GM going into the last year of their contract.

"I'm generally opposed—I'd never say never—[but] I'm generally opposed to a coach or GM going into the last year of their contract," Policy said at the time. "That creates a lot of issues. I think normally you have a pretty good idea of where that relationship is going when you have two years left—not always, but normally.

The Packers didn’t get the contract extensions worked out before 2025, but it appears they are on the way.

Over seven seasons in Green Bay, LaFleur has tallied a 76–40–1 record and led the Packers to the playoffs five times. They reached the NFC championship game in LaFleur’s first two years at the helm but have lost five of their last six postseason games, including a 31–27 defeat to the rival Bears in the wild-card round last Saturday.

Gutekunst has been with the Packers’ organization since 1999 and worked his way up to general manager in 2018. He hired LaFleur ahead of the 2019 season and also drafted quarterback Jordan Love, parted ways with franchise legend Aaron Rodgers and traded for Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons in a blockbuster move in August.

