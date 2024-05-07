What Offseason Grade Does Sports Illustrated Give the Jaguars?
Few teams were as busy as the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason.
The Jaguars were big spenders in free agency, targeting players like Arik Armstead, Gabe Davis, Darnell Savage, Mitch Morse, and more. They then added nine new rookies in the 2024 NFL Draft, including first round wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
After last year's late-season collapse, the Jaguars front office and coaching staff went through the offseason targeting improvements on offense, defense, and special teams.
"Well as we've always said, as coach and I have been on the same page from the get-go. It's not just the defensive coaches, it's all the coaches. Special teams coaches played an extremely important role," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said after the draft.
"As you saw we drafted a kicker, drafted a kick returner among other things that Keilan [RB Keilan Robinson] can do. So, as coaches and as personnel people, you try to get the best people in this building as you can that fit the system. So Ryan [defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen] played a big role and as did the other defensive coaches. The thing is not one person makes these decisions. We've said it from the get-go, it's all of us. It's a combined effort, so they had a lot of say in the guys that we not only picked, but the type of guys that we picked. In terms of strengths, weaknesses and all the other stuff that goes with it.”
So, how did the Jaguars' offseason shake out in comparison to the rest of their AFC South peers? Sports Illustrated takes a look at that exact question in its series of offseason grades.
Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame gave the Jaguars a C grade for their offseason, slotting them behind both the Houston Texans (B) and Indianapolis Colts (B) but ahead of the Tennessee Titans (C+),
"Jacksonville had a busy offseason. The Jaguars made some terrific signings led by a two-year deal for veteran center Mitch Morse, who has played for Doug Peterson during their shared time in Kansas City. Jacksonville was also wise to add Armstead on a three-year pact, putting him on a front with edge rusher Travon Walker and Josh Allen. However, GM Trent Baalke also made some curious choices. He released Williams and receiver Zay Jones, while signing Darby and Davis as their de facto replacements. Are those players upgrades? Slightly, at best," SI's Matt Verderame said.
"In the draft, the Jaguars neglected the corner spot once more until the third round, while adding yet another receiver in Thomas Jr. Jacksonville is essentially betting on the offense to set the pace while the defense has to get home quickly. If it doesn’t, the secondary could be a major problem. Again."