Hunter Takes to YouTube to Feature His Workout with Teammates
Before training camp started, Jacksonville Jaguars first-round draft pick Travis Hunter wanted to get a head start. He took quarterback Trevor Lawrence and wide receiver Brian Thomas, Jr. out for an early workout on Monday at a neighborhood park in Duval County.
The video of the workout, posted by Hunter on YouTube, shows the three stars getting together for a throwing session.
While he was warming up and preparing for the workout, he noticed a youngster working out, and he described how it made him happy to see the youth putting in their work. He talked about the hard work he put in as a kid growing up and how it helped him become the player he is today.
“That’s what I love seeing, man. I used to be that kid. I still am that kid, but I used to be that kid just out there working out with my cousins, with my dad, with my brother, just doing our own thing,” Hunter said. “They didn’t understand it, but guess what, I understand it now.”
Not to say the youngster is going to grow up and be a Heisman Trophy winner or a first-round draft choice in the National Football League, but the kid is on his way to doing great things, even if as a club team member or a prep star.
One of the things yet to be seen is how many reps and snaps Hunter will get this preseason. It still has to be determined whether he will be a full-time player at both wide receiver and cornerback, like he was in college. Regardless of what position he plays, or whether he plays both positions, one thing is certain. Hunter is going to be a big star.
At the rookie minicamp, he practiced primarily at wide receiver. He did not run the crispest of routes and stumbled out of his break, which was not very good. However, once OTAs rolled around, he looked more fluid and ran better routes. He is working with Lawrence on his route running, and the two of them are working on their timing.
James Gladstone, the Jaguars general manager, recently said during an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio that the team is concentrating initially on Hunter playing offense. The cornerback position seems to come more naturally to him, so they want him to get used to the position he needs to develop the most.
