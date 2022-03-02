Q&A With 2022 NFL Draft Prospect Cameron Thomas

San Diego State defensive end Cameron Thomas was one of the premiere pass rushers in all of college football in 2021.

Thomas was tied for the eighth in the country with 11.5 sacks while being called the “Aidan Hutchinson of the Mountain West.”

He has been preparing for the NFL Scouting Combine and I recently had the opportunity to interview him, courtesy of Exos (teamexos.com).

Exos has four different locations and rosters full of 170+ prospects this year training in preparation for the combine and the draft. Their training facilities are in Florida, Arizona, California and Texas.

Half of the first-round picks in 2021 and 19 players alone from this past Super Bowl between the Rams and Bengals have trained with Exos.

Now Thomas is closer than ever to playing in the NFL and he shared with a lot of excitement in his voice what that is like for him.

“Man, it’s a dream coming into reality. I always grew up loving the NFL and being a big fan of the NFL, the fact that shoot, I’m this close means the world to me,” exclaimed Thomas. “Thinking I could potentially be what I was looking at to be as a little kid, it’s seriously so awesome.”

Q: In what ways is Exos helping you prepare for the Combine?

Thomas: “They just treat you as such a professional here. Whether it’s the personal training that you’re trying to get ready for the Combine, or it’s off the field preparing your meals or your shakes and everything like that, they just handle this process very, very well. Very lucky to be here going through the process with them.”

Q: You had suffered a hamstring injury that had had kept you out of participating in the Senior Bowl, how is that hamstring now?

Thomas: “Unfortunately, I hurt my hamstring the Wednesday before that Senior Bowl. I did everything I possibly could to get that ready for the Senior Bowl. However, we had a walk through at the very beginning and I knew within my first couple of steps it wasn’t going to be ready yet. I came back on Wednesday of the Senior Bowl and just been here and getting treatment ever since. I’ve been going 100% recently, so just really exciting to see that. I’ve got my strength back. Just getting ready to be the best version of myself.”

Q: How is Exos helping you with the recovery of the hamstring?

Thomas: “I’m getting treatment two times a day. I’ve been on the same page with the trainers, which is really awesome. We’re just kind of taking it step-by-step and I just see improvements whether it’s strength tests or durability or just feeling it. I can feel myself getting stronger every day with my hamstring.”

Q: When I watch you on game film, the one word that stands out is ‘relentless.’ You're always moving towards the ball. Could you please describe for us your mindset during a game?

Thomas: “Oh man, I love this. That’s how I try to start myself. I just try to give 100% in everything I do. I love to hit people and that’s kind of one of the drivers. I just love to hit people. I just love to play football. I use that relentlessness not just to show my initial efforts, but the effort, the second effort is usually what gets the job done. That extra hit on somebody. When you’re always around the ball, they feel that. That’s something else I really emphasize when I play.”

Q: In what ways do you test an offensive tackle?

Thomas: “I just try to be consistent from the first snap to the last snap. I do a lot of preparation. A big part of my game is preparation throughout the week, getting ready for that game. I already usually know what to expect from the tackles and I’m sure they know what they're going to expect from me. I just try to give them consistent effort every single snap, just trying to outplay them every single snap. It doesn’t matter what the down is or what the occasion is on the field. I’m always trying to just give them hell every play.”

Q: Is there a lot of psychology behind it as far as setting them up, trying the outside, trying the inside and keeping them guessing where you’re going to go on each play?

Thomas: “A lot of the things are feel. Obviously you can watch enough film, but they’re never going to be 100% consistent when you get into the game. I usually go by feel. If that tackle comes at me, I’ll either use quick hands and beat him to the edge or I’m going to jump in on inside. If he’s going to set deep, here comes the power. I don’t really tend to have a super game plan like ‘this guy’s going to do this and I’m going to do this.’ Although, there were times this year when I would see something and try to take advantage of it, but usually I just try to get a good feel and use what I know I can do best.”

Q: Do you see yourself more as a stand-up EDGE rusher in the NFL, more as a guy with your hand down in the dirt consistently, or a hybrid and a combination of both?

Thomas: “Yeah, you know, this year was the first year I’ve ever been able to be in a two-point. That’s something I was always playing around with towards the end of the season. Just like playing inside, I really can do it all. I believe I can really do it all, and have fun doing it and I think that’s what comes out at the end of the day. I just really just enjoy doing everything and whether it’s standing up, it kind of gives you a little bit different kind of feel, when you are in a two-point stance you definitely have a lot more vision. Although, when you’re in that three-point stance, I feel like I really get off and can really get under people’s pads. To answer your question, I do feel like I can do both. However, a hybrid sounds good to me.”

Q: Is there that big of a difference between standing up and putting your hand down in the dirt?

Thomas: “It depends. I remember the first time I ever did it was in the game and that’s something you don’t usually do. I remember I believe we were playing Hawaii and I always joked around with my coach in practice ‘let me stand up, let me stand up,’ and he was like ‘absolutely not.’ I never got the chance. Comes game time and it was a big 3rd down and they were going in to score and it was a close game and we needed to get home on a 3rd down. I just remember my coach saying, ‘Get in a two point, do whatever you need to do, just get home.’ I think that was my fastest get off I ever had in my life. I was just so excited I had the opportunity to go for a two-point. I kind of played around with it a little bit like I said, just had fun with it.”

Q: Another thing that stands out to me watching you and evaluating you on game film, is that you have excellent hand techniques and excellent hand usage. If you could, talk a little bit about your hand techniques as a pass rusher and what you’re trying to do with your hands on every pass rush situation?

Thomas: “Yeah, so hands are something I work every single day in practice, outside of practice. Shoot, even at my house at my home man, I’m turning corners in my house giving my walls the business. That is something I consistently work on and that’s something I consistently think you can get better at too. I was very lucky enough to have a brother on my team this year, even more lucky that he was an offensive tackle. So, I was able to get reps with him after practice and get a good feel. We have what we call a ‘free bird,’ which is like a practice dummy. I usually would start by warming up on that, and then I kind of take that and use that with him. My handwork, I consistently work on my hands, consistently trying to get them better and even better every single day.”

Q: I’ve spent a lot of time studying Robert Saleh, the coach of the Jets and how the complexion of his defense changed when he was the defensive coordinator of the 49ers when they selected Nick Bosa in 2019. Bosa changed things for them and got them up to being the eighth ranked defense in the league that year. If you were to be selected by the Jets, in what ways do you think you could change the complexion of a defense?

Thomas: “Yeah, shoot, that’s a great question. Outside of my skills, I would like to go in there, even being a rookie I would like to consider myself as a leader. Something I do at San Diego State, I was consistently challenging guys to beat me to the meetings, beat me to the field before practice, stay after practice, watch film, ‘you’re going home, right? You’re not going to watch any more film’ and just joke around with the guys. Even in the weight room, ‘that’s all the weight you’re having, look at how much my weight is’ and just kind of have fun with it. That’s part of culture we had at San Diego State that I would love to bring wherever I go. I like to play with tremendous effort. It brings out the best out of who I am as an athlete, and also that rubs off on other people on your team. I think when everyone else is flying to the ball, shoot, you’re not going to be the only guy out running to the ball. I think that really also drives people and I think that is what kind of happened when Nick [Bosa] when he did go to the 49ers. It wasn’t just the skill he brought with it, but also the characteristics and culture that he also brought with him.”

Q: Do you have a unique game day ritual?

Thomas: “That I do not. For me, I tend to lock in pretty well. This is a little different than a lot of people do, but you know I don’t listen to music before games. The reason for that is a lot of people use music to kind of hype them up. Man, I need to calm myself down. I just kind of sit there usually hands crossed, head down just locking up into a game. When I get out there, just going everything I have into it, full steam ahead.”

Q: What is your why?

Thomas: “Just passionate love. I don’t know if you can tell from how I talk. I just have so much passion for football. I just enjoy it so much, even the little things. I just enjoy everything, whether it’s watching film or just going out and throwing a football around, that has nothing to do with my position. Everything, seriously, I consider myself one of the biggest fans of football whether it’s NFL or whatever. Shoot, when I end up meeting some of these players, I might freak out a little bit cause I used to watch them for so long and I’m such a fan, but really my drive is just passion. I love football. I don’t think I could live without it.”

Q: Is there a player in the NFL you have looked up to and have modeled your game after as an EDGE rusher?

Thomas: “Yeah, so for me, with my playing at San Diego State, we always get our film in on Tuesday’s for the NFL. Two guys I consistently like to watch a lot because of my versatility is J.J. Watt and Aaron Darnold. There was a variety of guys I liked to watch, Robert Quinn, Cameron Jordan, both the Bosa brothers. I mean I watched so many different guys and picked up little pieces here and there and try incorporate them into my own game.”

Q: You’ve been playing this game for years. If we can flash forward to draft day. Your phone rings and it’s an NFL head coach or a GM, what’s that moment going to be like for you?

Thomas: “It’s a relief. Relief that everything I’ve done to this point, everything I’ve done and put into this sport, getting recognized and a team wants me. That is like the greatest feeling, being wanted. I can’t say anything yet because that moment hasn’t happened you know. I can’t imagine. It’s going to be unreal. I can’t wait.”

