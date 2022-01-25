If the Jets Can’t Draft Aidan Hutchinson, They Should Select Cameron Thomas

This former Jets scout has Cameron Thomas as his third-best pass rusher in this draft class, right behind Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Cameron Thomas is relentless.

That is only one of the characteristics that makes this San Diego State defensive end one of the top prospects in the 2022 NFL draft.

Thomas has shown enough on game film to catapult him into the EDGE 3 spot on my board (behind Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux).

Thomas could even be selected top-10, when it’s all said and done.

He is that good.

If the Jets are looking for that pure, hand-in-the-dirt defensive end and they can not land Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, Thomas would be a great “Plan B.”

Ironically, Thomas has even been referred to as the “Aidan Hutchinson of the Mountain West,” where he was named that conference’s defensive player of the year.

There are shades of San Francisco’s Nick Bosa to Thomas’ game, which is exactly what the Jets need to help recreate the top-10 defense Robert Saleh coached in 2019.

While I was not crazy about the level of competition Thomas played against, I can not get away from the pure excitement I felt watching him do his thing. The names Keith Millard, Steve Emtman, Joel Smeenge, Michael McCrary and Jared Allen went through my mind watching Thomas.

He burst onto the scene in 2021 with 71 tackles and 11.5 sacks (tied 8th).

The two seasons prior, Thomas’ production was more domesticated putting up 49 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 2019 and 35 tackles and 4 sacks in 2020.

Thomas arrived at San Diego State at 235 pounds and the spike in his production this past season probably can more attributed to his development than anything else.

Luke Easterling of the USA Today’s Draft Wire has gone as far as throwing out a comparison to J.J. Watt.

Cameron Thomas, EDGE, San Diego State Scouting Report Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports 6-foot-5, 270 pounds



2021 game film reviewed: San Jose State, Utah State and UTSA (Frisco Bowl)



Grade: First Round (Top 10)



Lean frame with long muscular arms and plays like football is important to him. High motor versatile force to be reckoned with. Combination of power, athleticism, desire and played with excellent technique. Moved around to every position on the defensive line. Flips back and forth from left to right defensive end. Put on a clinic vs. San Jose State. In pass rush situations his hands are like two stun guns. Uses hands exceptionally well. Not naturally explosive in the hips at the point of attack, but he is physical enough to kick up dirt and get a real push with above average bull rush power. Pocket wrecker who can shoot gaps. Can close. Has burst. Polished pass rusher with arsenal of spin and fast swim move. Able to stunt and game effectively. Draws double teams. Strong want. Looked like a man amongst boys. At times gets hung up on the perimeter because he does not have top-shelf speed to win foot races through the back door. Competitive versus the run. Wants to get involved. Knows how to come off blocks and can crash down from the outside. Sometimes just not enough power and gets neutralized. The thing I loved most about him is he is always working towards the ball. Productive complete pure football player who I liked coming off the left side of the defensive line best. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Scouting can become way too technical at times and it really comes down to one question, can this guy help the Jets win and the answer is a resounding yes.

There is also no question, the Jets should have him on their draft board ahead of Michigan’s David Ojabo or Purdue’s George Karlaftis.

I have seen enough to give Thomas the highest grade of any draft analyst out there.

