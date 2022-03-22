2022 NFL Draft: ESPN's Mel Kiper Makes Bold Prediction For Jets in Latest Mock Draft

The Jets can benefit significantly from adding a talented wide receiver early in the 2022 NFL draft, using one of their first few picks to give quarterback Zach Wilson a top target on offense.

While some have mocked wideouts to the Jets at No. 10 in the first round or early in the second, ESPN's NFL draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. is taking a different approach.

Kiper released his latest mock draft on Tuesday morning, a first round featuring plenty of bold and unique takes.

Here's how Kiper has the first 10 picks in the first round shaking out, including some of his analysis on who he has the Jets picking at No. 4 and No. 10:

The Jets have had a nice start to free agency, filling voids at tight end (C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin), safety (Jordan Whitehead), cornerback (D.J. Reed) and guard (Laken Tomlinson). They haven't yet added an outside wide receiver to help Zach Wilson, though, which means they could be eyeing one with either of their top-10 picks. They could get their choice of the best receiver in the class here, and really, if they want to take one, there's no need to wait.

London, 6-foot-4 and my top-ranked wideout, had 88 catches for 1,084 yards in eight games in 2021 before a broken right ankle ended his season. He can be a weapon in the red zone. With London and Corey Davis on the outside and Elijah Moore and Braxton Berrios working out of the slot, New York would have a young and talented receiving corps for Wilson's second season. — Kiper



London, 6-foot-4 and my top-ranked wideout, had 88 catches for 1,084 yards in eight games in 2021 before a broken right ankle ended his season. He can be a weapon in the red zone. With London and Corey Davis on the outside and Elijah Moore and Braxton Berrios working out of the slot, New York would have a young and talented receiving corps for Wilson's second season. — Kiper 5. New York Giants: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports 6. Carolina Panthers: Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

I think the Jets would be thrilled to get a shutdown corner with their second Round 1 pick, improving a secondary that allowed quarterbacks to put up a 53.5 QBR last season, which ranked 31st in the league. Signing D.J. Reed will help, but I still see cornerback as a need. They also need a safety, but I don't have another one with a first-round grade after Kyle Hamilton.

Gardner is a shutdown corner with outstanding tools. He showed in the College Football Playoff against Alabama that he can hold his own against elite talent. I'm a huge fan.



Gardner is a shutdown corner with outstanding tools. He showed in the College Football Playoff against Alabama that he can hold his own against elite talent. I'm a huge fan.

In this scenario, the Jets would be adding Drake London to an offense that already includes Elijah Moore, Corey Davis and Braxton Berrios at receiver, along with C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin at tight end.

Sure, Wilson needs to take the next step and develop on his own, but barring a tidal wave of injuries, the second-year signal-caller wouldn't be able to use the excuse that New York's roster is devoid of weapons. He's poised to have more protection and more talent at his disposal in 2022.

London only played in eight games this past season due to a season-ending injury, but he still had a career year. The USC wideout racked up 1,084 receiving yards on 88 catches with seven scores, showing pundits like Kiper why he's worthy of being WR1 in this draft class.

Whether they end of snagging London this early, or wait until the 10th selection to pick a wideout, it certainly seems like New York is on track to bolster their WR room next month.

Then, adding Ahmad Gardner would be another tremendous addition for a unit that had the worst defense in the game a season ago. Mixing in newly-signed corner D.J. Reed and safety Jordan Whitehead won't prevent elite quarterbacks from having their way with Gang Green's secondary, but it's certainly a sizable step in the right direction.

It's interesting that Kiper had the Jets passing on edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux fourth overall. The Oregon product has been linked to New York many times this offseason and after adding Jacob Martin on the defensive line, you have to figure the Jets aren't done addressing their pass rush.

With some depth at the position in this draft class, however, New York can target that position in the second round in this hypothetical scenario, still adding valuable prospects.

If you're curious, in Kiper's previous mock from earlier this month, New York picked Kyle Hamilton fourth and Iowa center Tyler Linerbaum 10th.

