2022 NFL Mock Draft: Jets Make Surprising Pick in Latest Mel Kiper Mock Draft

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. published an updated version of his 2022 NFL mock draft on Tuesday.

Kiper made a few significant changes in the top 10 from his first mock that he posted last month, predicting a blockbuster trade between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns while sending offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu to the Jaguars with the No. 1 overall selection.

When it comes to the Jets, Kiper kept New York's first pick of this year's class the same. His projection for how the Jets will attack their second first-rounder, however, features a new—and slightly surprising—face.

Here are the two selections involving the Jets from Kiper's mock, with the NFL draft guru's analysis:

2022 NFL Mock Draft (Via ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.) ESPN NFL draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. has the New York Jets selecting Kyle Hamilton and Tyler Linderbaum in the first round of this 2022 mock draft. Kyle Hamilton Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports 4. New York Jets: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame I'm going to stick with Hamilton to the Jets, who were awful in the secondary in 2021 and could lose Marcus Maye in free agency. Because I know you're thinking it, no, this is not too high to take a safety. Not a safety like Hamilton, who can make a massive impact against the run and pass. He had eight career interceptions at Notre Dame and could play multiple spots along the defense at the next level. Hamilton is a versatile playmaker who will make a defense better on Day 1. The Jets still have another first-round pick to try to improve their offense. Tyler Linderbaum Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK 10. New York Jets (via SEA): Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa This could be the sweet spot in the draft for Linderbaum, one of the best center prospects of the past decade. He's a plug-and-play lineman who can do everything at a high level. The Jets have to get better in front of and around quarterback Zach Wilson, who didn't have many bright spots as a rookie. Linderbaum is a step in that direction, though if wideout Drake London makes it to No. 10, he'd be a great fit.



I wouldn't be shocked if New York added another defender here, too, particularly one of the edge rushers. With four picks in the top 38, general manager Joe Douglas should put multiple selections toward a D that had trouble at every level in 2021. Other notable first-round selections Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports 12. Minnesota Vikings: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU 19. Philadelphia Eagles: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas 20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty 24. Dallas Cowboys: George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue 26. Tennessee Titans: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State 27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Zion Johnson, G/C, Boston College 28. Green Bay Packers: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Let's break this down.

Kiper had the Jets taking Kyle Hamilton fourth overall in his previous mock draft and he's not alone. We've seen New York snagging the Notre Dame safety in countless mocks this offseason.

The part of this decision that's worth noting is that Kiper has Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux available at No. 4. Instead of taking the top-ranked pass rusher—who ends up falling to the New York Giants at No. 5—Kiper has the Jets addressing their secondary. Some would consider that choice to be a huge mistake...

Look at this way. With either of those two picks, the Jets would be upgrading their defense with a high-ceiling prospect that can contribute right away. For a unit that had the worst defense in the NFL a year ago, it's going to take a slew of talented defenders to turn this unit around.

In other words, New York is in a great spot if they can pick between those two prospects at No. 4. The only big-time defensive prospect they're missing out on is Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson (drafted by the Lions at No. 2).

Now, on to the 10th overall pick.

New York is reportedly interested in trading this selection. The Jets need to add a top wide receiver to support second-year quarterback Zach Wilson and there are still plenty of holes on defense. And yet, Kiper has New York picking a ... center?

Jets general manager Joe Douglas loves to build through the offensive line, picking tackle Mekhi Becton and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker in the first round of the last two drafts, respectively. New York would be able to plug Linderbaum on their interior right away, giving Wilson more protection and establishing an impenetrable core. It's not the Jets' biggest immediate need, but if Linderbaum pans out at the next level, it could be an incredibly impactful addition.

As noted by Connor Hughes of The Athletic—who also recently mocked Linderbaum to the Jets at No. 10—Gang Green can move center Connor McGovern to guard.

You have to figure New York would target a wideout (and perhaps a tight end) early in the second round. In this hypothetical, New York isn't able to pick USC's Drake London (who gets drafted by the Browns at No. 9), but they elect to leave talented receivers like Treylon Burks, Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and more on the table.

