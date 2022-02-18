2022 NFL Mock Draft: Jets Pick Two Defensive Linemen in First Round

In this three-round mock draft from Bleacher Report, the Jets set the tone early by selecting two top-ranked defensive linemen.

After finishing the 2021 season with the worst defense in football, sacking opposing quarterbacks just 33 times, don't be surprised if the Jets prioritize pass rushers this offseason, specifically in the NFL draft.

But why settle for just one defensive lineman this April? Why not set the tone by adding two studs, instantly taking New York's defensive line to the next level.

In this three-round mock draft from Bleacher Report's scouting department, the Jets use both the No. 4 and No. 10 picks on top-rated pass rushers.

Sure, they didn't get an opportunity to pick Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson or Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux—both those guys came off the board before the Jets were on the clock in this mock—but New York comes away with another highly-touted edge rusher, along with a behemoth on the interior.

Here are both of New York's picks, with some of Bleacher Report's analysis on why these two prospects will shine in green and white:

New York Jets Pick Two Defensive Linemen in First Round of Mock Draft (via Bleacher Report) The Jets select Purdue's George Karlaftis and Georgia's Jordan Davis in the first round of this mock draft. 4. New York Jets: Edge George Karlaftis, Purdue Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC The New York Jets already have a pair of talented edge defenders in Carl Lawson, who's coming off a season-ending injury, and John Franklin-Myers. Some may consider another significant investment at the position as overkill. However, the addition of Purdue's George Karlaftis would provide them with flexibility. "Getting Lawson back from injury next season will do a lot to fix New York's outside pass-rushing woes, but it will not be enough," [Derrik] Klassen said. "Karlaftis, with all of his explosiveness and smooth movement skills, would be a great pairing with the returning veteran. Karlaftis is already a sharp run defender, too, which would make him a welcome addition to a Jets front that struggled to defend the run last season." At 6'4" and 275 pounds with the power to overwhelm offensive tackles and explosiveness to beat interior blockers, Karlaftis can move up and down the line to exploit potential weaknesses in opponents' blocking schemes. Jets head coach Robert Saleh once built the San Francisco 49ers defense around Nick Bosa. He could do similar things with Karlaftis in the lineup. The Jets' pressure packages could thrive with Lawson, Franklin-Myers and the rookie on the field at the same time in sub-packages. 10. New York Jets (from Seattle): DL Jordan Davis, Georgia Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports After adding Purdue edge-rusher George Karlaftis with the fourth overall pick, the New York Jets double down on their defensive front at No. 10, giving the franchise a clear identity. Georgia's Jordan Davis is different than everyone else in the class. The reigning Outland Trophy winner is a piledriver along the defensive interior, with the potential to become even more. "With Folorunso Fatukasi likely out the door in free agency, the Jets may need to replace him along the interior," Klassen noted. "Davis is a behemoth in the middle, showcasing both the fortitude to be a space-eater as well as some shocking explosiveness for a player his size. "While Davis' pass-rushing skills are undeveloped right now, he is a special run defender and has enough athleticism for there to be a path toward valuable pass-rushing reps down the line." Davis is already a difference-maker as a two-down defender. But his potential to collapse the pocket on a regular basis, particularly at his size, would turn him into an elite prospect.

After taking two defensive linemen in the first, New York proceeds to add two more big-name prospects in the second round.

Bleacher Report has the Jets selecting Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd 35th overall before addressing a position of need on offense, snagging Colorado State tight end Trey McBride at No. 38.

Finally, in Round 3, BR sends Cincinnati cornerback Coby Bryant to the Jets with the 69th overall selection.

