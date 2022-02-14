New York Bettor to Win $1 Million if Jets Win Super Bowl LVII

This gambler put $5,000 on the Jets in Super Bowl LVII and is set for a humongous payout if they win

If the New York Jets shock the football world and win the Super Bowl next season, one bettor will be swimming in cash.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, one bold individual recently placed a $5,000 bet on the Jets for next year's Super Bowl, a wager that's already in for a potential $1,000,000 win.

Yup, you read that right. If the Jets win the Super Bowl this time next year, this better will win one million bucks.

The odds are certainly stacked against this bettor. New York is tied with the Houston Texans for the lowest odds to win Super Bowl LVII (per Caesars Sportsbook as of Sunday) at 200-1.

It would take a perfect offseason and a miraculous turnaround for Gang Green to contend for a championship as early as next season. New York needs to improve at practically every position and the jury is still out on their franchise quarterback, Zach Wilson, who is set to enter his second NFL season in 2022.

Then again, it's not completely impossible for a four-win team to turn their franchise around in a span of 12 months. Cincinnati did it last year, going from a four-win season to a Super Bowl berth with their second-year quarterback Joe Burrow.

Same goes for the San Francisco 49ers back in 2019, earning a trip to the big game fresh off a four-win campaign. Jets head coach Robert Saleh was San Francisco's defensive coordinator back then as well, so he has experience with rebuilding organizations.

With plenty of cap space and a surplus of draft capital, New York has an opportunity over the next few months to put together a postseason-caliber roster. Perhaps a playoff berth is still another year or two away—especially for a team that hasn't made the postseason since 2010—but they're closer than they seem. If Wilson can take a huge step forward in his development, who knows what this team can accomplish.

