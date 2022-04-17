Skip to main content

2022 NFL Draft: Ex-Jets Scout Releases New Shocking First Round Mock Draft

Former Jets scout Daniel Kelly makes some bold takes in this mock draft, predicting all 32 picks in the first round of this month's draft.

The excitement can be felt in the air, it is almost time for the 2022 NFL Draft.

The recent trade between Philadelphia and New Orleans has shaken up every first-round mock draft in America (including mine).

There also could be more trades on the horizon that have been rumored.

Minnesota has been shopping All-Pro pass rusher Danielle Hunter.

There is also the potential San Francisco’s “wide back” Deebo Samuel could be on the move.

What is interesting (and exciting) for New York fans is both Hunter and Samuel have been tied to rumors surrounding the Jets.

Where there is smoke, there is fire?

Barring that, I am releasing my latest and greatest first-round mock. I look at a first-round mock not as what the teams actually might do, but which prospects would move the meter the most for each organization.

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Ex-Jets Scout Gives Latest First Round Predictions

Former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly updates his mock draft for the first round, projecting all 32 picks

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson rushes passer

A relentless pass-rusher.

2. Detroit Lions: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Head Coach Dan Campbell and General Manager Brad Holmes will not survive another black Monday without him.

3. Houston Texans: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

There is a reason QB Baker Mayfield was not part of the Deshaun Watson trade.

4. New York Jets: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux works out at pro day

Disruptive player who can be moved around with brute power, speed and has that coveted burst into the pocket. Thibodeaux is also a strong personality, who will demand better from everyone around him on this defense.

5. New York Giants: Nakobe Dean, ILB, Georgia

Georgia LB Nakobe Dean celebrates tackle

Phenomenal in pass coverage and he can get to the QB.

6. Carolina Panthers: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

Great in space.

7. New York Giants: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Wilson is a threat every time he touches the ball.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Shades of Randy Moss on the deep-ball.

9. Seattle Seahawks: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

Shuts down one side of the field.

10. New York Jets: Ikem Ekwonu, LT, NC State

NC State OT Ikem Ekwonu blocks offensive line

From day one he will change the complexion of New York’s offense. A brute blocker with a strong alpha personality who will not tolerate anyone messing around with his QB.

11. Washington Commanders: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

Colorado State TE Trey McBride at pro day

McBride reminds me of Detroit’s T.J. Hockenson, plus he is a tremendous blocker.

12. Minnesota Vikings: Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

Minnesota needs to move past the definition of insanity with QB Kirk Cousins. Strong does that.

13. Houston Texans: Cameron Thomas, EDGE, San Diego State

A relentless pass rusher with an infectious winning attitude.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

Looks very comfortable making a living on an island all by himself.

15. Philadelphia Eagles: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Alabama WR Jameson Williams runs after catch

Philadelphia becomes Alabama 2.0.

16. New Orleans Saints: Nicholas Petit-Frere, LT, Ohio State

A huge need to that is solved by a punishing blocker.

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Kenyon Green, RG, Texas A&M

The meanest guard coming into this league since Quenton Nelson.

18. Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor

Piranha safety, linebacker, and corner all rolled into one.

19. New Orleans Saints: Nik Bonnito, EDGE, Oklahoma

Micah Parsons 2.0.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam on sideline

Imposing corner who will get under a receivers’ skin and stay there.

21. New England Patriots: Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

Way beyond his years in terms of technique.

22. Green Bay Packers: Myjai Sanders, EDGE, Cincinnati

A mean and dynamic pass-rusher.

23. Arizona Cardinals: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

Makes Travon Walker look like he came out of a gum ball machine.

24. Dallas Cowboys: Christian Harris, MLB, Alabama

The type of bright-lights backer who will catch Jerry Jones’ attention.

25. Buffalo Bills: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie celebrates interception

Brings a real physical presence to the position.

26. Tennessee Titans: Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

Adrian Peterson 2.0.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Logan Hall, DT, Houston

A relentless and dynamic interior pass-rusher.

28. Green Bay Packers: David Bell, WR, Purdue

Bell is a true elite blue-chip overlooked talent.

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Penn State WR Jahan Dotson runs after catch

Has it in him and if anybody can get it out of him it will be Andy Reid.

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State

A human-battering ram with violent hands.

31. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin Lloyd, MLB, Utah

Fits the mold of this new kind of middle linebacker who can cover and blitz.

32. Detroit Lions: George Pickens, WR, Georgia

The combination of Willis to Pickens gives the Lions an actual downfield passing game. 

