NFL Draft Trade Proposal: Jets Trade Up With Bengals, Pick Tyler Linderbaum in First Round

New York picks an EDGE, wideout and offensive lineman in the first round of this mock draft from ESPN.

All signs point toward the Jets making some sort of trade in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

New York could trade back with the No. 10 pick, recouping some capital while finding value later in the first.

They could also use that pick to acquire a top wide receiver, if another one becomes available this offseason.

There's another option, though. With plenty of picks after the first round, New York could move up and add a third prospect on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL draft.

That's exactly what ESPN's NFL draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. predicted in his latest mock draft.

First, let's take a look at who Kiper thinks general manager Joe Douglas and the Jets will pick with the No. 4 and No. 10 selections. Then we'll walk through Kiper's mock trade—with the Cincinnati Bengals—before dipping into Kiper's second-round takes.

2022 NFL Mock Draft (Via ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.) The New York Jets make a trade in the first round of this new mock draft from ESPN's draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. 4. New York Jets: Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon Chris Pietsch / USA TODAY NETWORK I'm not buying a Thibodeaux drop. He might be the most talented prospect in this class. The Jets have to add some juice to their pass rush, and this is the spot to do it. It's also not out of the question that they take a receiver here -- Drake London or Garrett Wilson? -- because their top guy might be off the board by the time they pick at No. 10. — Kiper 10. New York Jets (via SEA): Drake London, WR, USC James Snook-USA TODAY Sports If the Jets can pull this off -- a top-tier receiver here and a high-upside edge rusher at No. 4 -- shouldn't they be considered one of the most improved teams of the offseason? I like what they've done, and they haven't had to break the bank. Of course, that doesn't mean they're going to be AFC East contenders just yet. London is a 6-foot-4 target who will dominate in the red zone and pull down 50-50 balls to boost Zach Wilson's completion percentage. Projected Trade: Jets Move Up For a Center Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK How about a third first-round selection from the Jets? In this scenario, with a glaring hole at center and the top guy still on the board, they deal No. 35 and a Day 3 pick to get back into Round 1. And crucially, they keep their pick at No. 38, which allows them to get more help. The Bengals would move down just four spots and pick up an extra fourth-rounder. They signed center Ted Karras in free agency among other moves to upgrade their O-line, so their need isn't as big. 31. New York Jets (via mock trade with CIN): Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK Could Linderbaum be the Jets' new Nick Mangold? They took Mangold at pick No. 29 in 2006 and have been trying to fill that void at center since he left the team after the 2016 season. Some NFL teams are put off by Linderbaum's short arms, but just watch the tape. He has the physical traits to be an All-Pro and is exceptional as both a run and pass blocker. He's exactly what the Jets need, and this is tremendous value. 35. Cincinnati Bengals (via mock trade with NYJ): Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Cornerback is the position the Bengals should target if they keep the No. 31 pick, and they should be thrilled with Elam here. He locked down receivers for the Gators and then ran a 4.39 40 at the combine. He could be a Day 1 starter for Cincinnati. 38. New York Jets (via CAR): Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Day 2 is when teams should take running backs, and the Jets would be getting the clear top back in this class. Hall can do it all, from forcing missed tackles to catching passes. If the Jets are serious about helping Zach Wilson, they should take Hall. This scenario gives them Hall, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Drake London and Tyler Linderbaum with their first four picks, which would have them well on the way to an "A" grade.

The first two picks for the Jets in this mock are pretty common predictions. Odds are Kayvon Thibodeaux is available for New York at No. 4, a pass rusher that's poised to excel on Gang Green's defensive line, working under head coach Robert Saleh.

Sure, there's a chance the Jets could pick tackles Ikem Ekwonu and Evan Neal or safety Kyle Hamilton—who are all available at four in this scenario—but Thibodeaux profiles as a great fit. In this case, they never had a chance to pick Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner as he came off the board at No. 2, going to the Detroit Lions.

From there, the Jets snag a top receiver. Garrett Wilson is off the board (going to the Falcons at No. 8) but Drake London brings playmaking ability to New York's wide receiver room.

Next is Kiper's mock trade. Using selection No. 35 and a Day 3 pick, Douglas gets back into the first round to inject more young talent onto this offensive line. Whether Tyler Linderbaum is the next Nick Mangold or not, he addresses another need for the Jets as they continue to build protection up front.

If Mekhi Becton can figure things out at tackle and Alijah Vera-Tucker continues to shine at guard, New York would instantly have one of the best young trios up front in the game.

In the second round, after Cincinnati uses the 35th overall pick to draft Florida corner Kaiir Elam, the Jets add running back Breece Hall from Iowa State. Hall and Michael Carter can form a dynamic duo in the backfield in green and white.

That in mind, and with a boatload of picks left in the draft to do even more damage, New York would enter Round 3 with a high-upside EDGE and three weapons surrounding young quarterback Zach Wilson.

