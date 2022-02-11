2022 NFL Mock Draft: Jets Load Up on Offense in Latest ESPN Two-Round Mock

New York selects OT Ikem Ekwonu, WR Garrett Wilson, EDGE Myjai Sanders and TE Trey McBride in the first two rounds of this 2022 NFL mock draft.

The Jets must surround Zach Wilson with talent this offseason, putting the second-year quarterback in a position where he can develop and succeed.

In this two-round mock draft, New York does just that.

ESPN's Jordan Reid put together a mock earlier this week, predicting each of the first 64 picks in the 2022 NFL draft.

Here are New York's picks from Reid's mock (all four coming in the top-38 selections) with some of his analysis. Then we'll break this down a little further...

Mock Draft: ESPN's Jordan Reid The New York Jets add to their offense with three of their first four picks in this two-round mock draft, selecting a tackle, wide receiver and tight end. Ikem Ekwonu Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports 4. New York Jets: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State General manager Joe Douglas values the trenches, and the Jets need to protect their investment in quarterback Zach Wilson. Ekwonu is a physical tone-setter who could play either guard or tackle. Coach Robert Saleh has already said that 2020 first-round pick Mekhi Becton will have to "come in and reassert himself into the starting lineup," with George Fant competing with him to play left tackle. Ekwonu would make this team better and give it an insurance policy at either tackle spot in case Becton is unable to return to form following knee surgery. Garrett Wilson Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK 10. New York Jets (via SEA): Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State With another top-10 pick, the Jets could add a playmaker for Zach Wilson and form a Wilson-to-Wilson connection. The former Buckeye stands as my top-ranked wideout in this class, and he reminds me of Stefon Diggs as a prospect. At 6-foot and 188 pounds, Wilson has strong hands and unique body control and could give the team a go-to target who pairs well with Elijah Moore and Corey Davis. Myjai Sanders Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports 35. New York Jets: Myjai Sanders, EDGE, Cincinnati The Jets' defense was historically bad in multiple categories last season, and it could use depth at every position. Getting back Carl Lawson from injury could be a big addition to its pass rush, but Sanders is the exact type of weakside defensive end who could thrive in Robert Saleh's defense. Sanders' ability to consistently generate pressure as well as being an underrated run defender could give the franchise a boost. The Jets haven't had a player record a double-digit sack season since Muhammad Wilkerson in 2015. Trey McBride Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports 38. New York Jets (via CAR): Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State With their fourth pick in the top 38, the Jets add another target for Zach Wilson in McBride, who can be a security blanket in the passing game. He has strong hands and can run any route; he's one of the best yards-after-catch tight ends in this class. At 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, McBride is also a serviceable blocker who can be an asset in the run game when lined up in attached sets. He could flex out wide, though, creating a mismatch for Wilson to target. In this scenario, New York ends up with a two pass-catchers, a stellar offensive lineman and an edge rusher with upside.

Reid sums up this two-round haul for the Jets in his final sentence while analyzing the No. 38 overall pick.

For a club that has questions on the offensive line, has been missing production from the tight end position, needs a top wideout and would benefit from a deeper pass rush, general manager Joe Douglas checks a lot of boxes in this hypothetical scenario.

Some believe Ikem Ekwonu is the best tackle in this year's class. With Mekhi Becton's future up in the air, if the NC State product is available at No. 4, it'll be tempting for the Jets to pull the trigger.

We've seen Ekwonu come off the board first overall in some mock drafts this offseason. Douglas has made it clear that he wants to build this roster to contention through both the offensive and defensive line—this would be the third first round in a row where the Jets pick an offensive lineman (Becton in 2020, Alijah Vera-Tucker in 2021).

From there, New York gives Wilson another weapon and playmaker, complementing phenom Elijah Moore and last year's top-tier signing Corey Davis.

Garrett Wilson is the WR1 of this class in Reid's mock, coming off the board before Treylon Burks, Drake London, Chris Olave and more. Each of those wideouts have been linked to New York this offseason, and that's the beauty of the No. 10 overall pick. If the Jets decide to stick around there—rather than trading back—they should have an opportunity to pick from the best receivers in this class.

Depending on how New York evaluates the available prospects at the position, Ohio State's Wilson could be the answer.

Next, New York secures a talented edge rusher in the second round.

Perhaps Myjai Sanders isn't as talented as Aidan Hutchinson or Kayvon Thibodeaux, but the Jets are focusing on offense in the first round. If one of those two highly-touted prospects on the edge slip to No. 4 overall, it might be a different story—Reid has the Lions taking Thibodeaux second and the Texans snagging Hutchinson third.

The Jets got to work with Sanders at the Senior Bowl. He produced some promising numbers over his time at Cincinnati. Head coach Robert Saleh will surely want a pass rusher one way or another in the first few rounds this spring—Sanders is arguably the best available at this point in the draft.

And speaking of the Senior Bowl, the Jets finish off their four-pick blitz with Trey McBride, the best tight end in this year's class.

There's a chance the Jets add to their tight end room in free agency as well. Regardless, McBride can be a starting tight end in the NFL right away, a target Wilson can lean on in the passing game, excelling in Mike LaFleur's offense.

