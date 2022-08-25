Most Jets Rookies Show Progress in Preseason Game Versus Atlanta

The middle of the Jets three preseason games saw plenty enough action from its rookie class, with all their six selections logging at least 10 offensive or defensive snaps and three totally 25-plus snaps.

Head coach Robert Saleh decided to sit just about all the Jets non-rookie starters and, even then, projected rookie starters Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall only saw a couple of drives themselves.

Let’s dive into each individual performance.

Cornerback Sauce Gardner (12 Defensive Snaps, 2 Special Teams Snaps)

It’s always a good thing when you’re a cornerback that has a silent night and Gardner had his second consecutive quiet week, being targeted zero times in his eight pass coverage snaps.

Gardner’s intelligence has paid off tremendously this preseason, as quarterbacks have yet to throw his way in 19 total coverage snaps over their first two games. While it was assumed Gardner would step in as the starting cornerback opposite D.J. Reed to start the season, his play this summer — combined with Bryce Hall’s recent struggles — all but cement his odds of being named starter with two weeks remaining until the regular season.

Wide Receiver Garrett Wilson (10 Offensive Snaps)

Although the numbers are nothing to laud over, Wilson’s three-catch, 15-yard night featured some plays that truly highlight his natural catching ability that made him worth the 10th overall pick.

His calm nature fighting through the point of contact and his ability to work with off-target throws will continue to make him a quarterback’s best friend. Despite his struggles with the occasional drop in practice, Wilson seems to be on pace to crack the starting lineup to start the season and will be a huge asset to the passing game aside Elijah Moore.

EDGE Jermaine Johnson (19 Defensive Snaps, 5 Special Teams Snaps)

One tackle and one pressure was all Johnson was able to stack up in his second preseason game and given what we knew about the prospect leading up to the draft, this performance was right on par.

A physical specimen, Johnson is a raw edge rusher when it comes to his block-shedding ability and hand strength — which was certainly on display against Atlanta. He was stifled frequently by the Falcons tackles and squared up with ease. The depth along the defensive line gives Johnson some time to polish up those moves, but you’d like to see him start to win more one-on-one battles especially against a porous offensive line like the Falcons have.

Running Back Breece Hall (10 Offensive Snaps)

The run offense had a lackluster evening, and Hall’s contribution was four carries for a single yard. It’s tough to knock Hall for his silent night, running behind a shaky second-team offensive line against Atlanta’s starters. Even then he still had six yards after contact, showing he made the most that he could out of being hit before making his way back to the line of scrimmage.

Tight End Jeremy Ruckert (20 Offensive Snaps, 7 Special Teams Snaps)

It was an up-and-down performance for Ruckert, who saw most of his action in the run-blocking game but also caught his one target for four yards.

One of a tight end’s biggest transitions from college to the pros is how to handle blocking stronger and more physical defensive players and, while there were a few snaps in which he got beat by his man, he did have some strong snaps where he was able to keep his defender pinned.

Offensive Tackle Max Mitchell (25 Offensive Snaps, 4 Special Teams Snaps)

Oddly enough, Mitchell — like his draft classmate Johnson — is a developmental project as well but from the complete opposite end of the spectrum. He shows a great understanding of footwork, hand technique and awareness, but his body really needs to develop in order to contend with NFL pass-rushers.

Starting the game at right tackle he struggled to hold his own in both the run and pass game. If all goes well for the Jets this year he won’t see the football field, but there are hopes that as he builds up his frame he can one day be a confident backup for the organization.

Defensive Lineman Micheal Clemons (34 Defensive Snaps, 5 Special Teams Snaps)

It was going to be hard for Clemons to top his performance against the Eagles the week prior, but even then, the fourth-round pick continues to carve out a role for himself among this deep defensive line.

He was strong in the run game and had all three of his tackles stop the running backs for minimal games and tallied a pressure in his 19 pass-rush snaps. The Jets have longed for a strong edge rusher to help establish the edge and keep quarterbacks in the pocket and, while there are others above him on the depth chart that will get the chance to do so on a more consistent basis, it won’t be surprising at all to see Clemons get in the mix early this season.

