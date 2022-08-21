Position Groups to Watch in Jets vs. Falcons Preseason Game

This Monday, the New York Jets will play in MetLife Stadium for the first time in 2022, hosting the Atlanta Falcons in their second of three preseason games.

After spending the last few days in joint practices with one another, we’re more than likely to not see many starters suit up from either team — a trend across the league so far this preseason. While this may make for a more lackluster event, it provides a great opportunity for those fighting for roster spots to get extended playing time and earn their roles this season.

Here are some of the position groups to watch for on the Jets this Monday.

Running Back

With the one-two punch of rookie Breece Hall and Michael Carter already in place atop the Jets depth chart and veteran Tevin Coleman holding onto the third spot, you would assume this position group is all but wrapped up. However, given the strong showings by both La’Mical Perine and rookie Zonovan Knight, I wouldn’t be so ready to crown the RB3 spot to Coleman.

Coleman’s presence goes beyond on-field impact — he’s traveled with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur for the entirety of his career and serves as a coach on the field for the younger runners — but his best days seem to be behind him. Knight’s playmaking skills and breakaway speed have been applauded all throughout camp, and Perine had a strong showing in their preseason opener averaging 5.1 yards per carry.

If there wasn’t quality depth behind him then there would be no reason to move past Coleman but, given quality depth the Jets seem to have at the position, there may be some wiggle room when it comes to final cuts. If Knight or Perine continue to flash against the Falcons, there may be a tough decision awaiting the coaching staff and front office when it comes to final cuts.

Tight End

Much like the running backs, the meat of the tight end room is already solidified. Starters C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin were much-needed additions this offseason, and even in limited time this preseason rookie Jeremy Ruckert has proved his value to the organization.

Kenny Yeboah saw extended action in the preseason opener but to little success, Lawrence Cager caught two passes for 40 yards in his first live action since converting from wide receiver and Trevon Wesco played nine snaps but was strong in his run blocking. Given his versatility as a blocker and pass-catcher, it seems as though Wesco has the upper hand.

The question not only becomes who could carve out a role as the fourth rostered tight end, but if the Jets even need a fourth tight end on the roster. LaFleur’s utilization of two tight end sets and a fullback lend itself toward wanting four, but if Ruckert can hold his own in a semi-fullback role then maybe the Jets can keep an extra offensive lineman or wide receiver.

Defensive Tackle

The dexterity of defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers throws a curveball into the depth chart for the defensive tackles, as the Jets can probably trim an extra member from this group in order to keep an extra member of some of their thinner position groups.

With Quinnen Williams, Solomon Thomas and Sheldon Rankins jobs all safe, it’s down to Nathan Shepherd, Jonathan Marshall and Tanzel Smart fighting things out for what could be one final spot. Shepherd is a player favorite of the coaching staff, Marshall adds some weight in the run game and Smart has had two consecutive strong preseasons — making this quite the battle. The Falcons aren’t known to have a strong offensive line, so a breakaway star on Monday night could really position himself over the others as we head toward the regular season.

Free Safety

In an ideal world, one of Jason Pinnock, Ashtyn Davis and Will Parks challenges the aging Lamarcus Joyner for the starting free safety position. Joyner, returning from a year-long injury sustained in Week 1 of the 2021 season, hasn’t played free safety since the 2018 season.

While Parks earned the starting nod against Philadelphia, he split his snaps between free and box safeties. Given his versatility and experience as a slot corner his role as a depth piece in the secondary should be a given — with hopes that extended time at free safety aids his development.

Keep your eye on how frequent Davis and Pinnock line up at free safety Monday, as that can start to lend itself to who will step into that reserve role despite both being more prototypical box safeties. If one continues to pop between now and the end of preseason, the Jets could find themselves entrusting one with the starting gig over Joyner.

