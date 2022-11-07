Bills' Von Miller Praises Sauce Gardner, Jets' 'Great' Defense After Upset

While reflecting on a loss against the Jets on Sunday, Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Von Miller took a moment to praise New York's defensive, specifically some of their young rising stars on that side of the ball.

The future Hall of Famer singled out rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner as well as defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and linebacker C.J. Mosley, explaining that he was captivated by the way New York's defense operated while watching from Buffalo's sideline.

"It's been a long time since they've had success like that," Miller told reporters after the Jets' 20-17 victory on Sunday. "Hats off to those guys, man. Taking a step back from [being a] player on the Buffalo Bills and this defense, the Jets did a great job today. Hats off to those guys. They've built up a great team. Sauce Gardner, he went crazy tonight. Quinnen Williams. That defensive line, as I'm watching on the sideline, they did a great job rushing the quarterback. When I'm sitting there and I'm watching, I'm always drawn to the defensive ends and tackles and they brought the pressure tonight, they really did."

Miller's candid evaluation was spot on. New York wreaked havoc on defense, sacking Bills quarterback Josh Allen five times while intercepting two of his passes. The Jets defense held Buffalo's vaunted offense to a season-low 317 yards and 17 points.

"Hats off to their defense, they made way more plays than we made," Miller continued.

Miller had a solid game on his own. The pass rusher, still dominant in his 11th NFL season, added another strip sack to his career highlight reel, sneaking up on Zach Wilson while New York was in the red zone in the third quarter.

It was New York's defense that responded and made sure they got the ball back deep in Bills territory, though.

Just two plays later, Allen threw his second interception of the game, an easy pick for Gardner. The Jets scored a touchdown on their subsequent drive to take a 17-14 lead. Buffalo tied the game with a field goal after getting the ball back, but the Jets had the last laugh, marching 86 yards on 13 plays in the fourth quarter, setting up a game-winning kick from Greg Zuerlein with less than two minutes to play.

