Jets Make Another Statement With Upset Over Bills

After a gritty drive to take the lead with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Jets needed to make one more stop to defeat the Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

They got the job done, completing one of this team's most significant upsets in recent franchise history.

New York held on to defeat the first-place Bills, 20-17, their latest statement victory this season. The Jets are now 6-3 in 2022, establishing some legitimate footing in the postseason race in the AFC midway through the season.

Zach Wilson had one of his best games in a Jets uniform, completing 18 of his 25 passes for 154 yards and a score. He took care of the football after his three-interception performance against the Patriots a week ago, never turning it over and leading New York to an 86-yard drive in the fourth quarter, setting up the game-winning field goal.

The Jets stepped up on defense against a talented opponent once again as well. New York had two interceptions against Bills quarterback Josh Allen, containing Buffalo just enough to stick around all afternoon.

A strip sack from Bryce Huff on Buffalo's final drive was New York's fifth sack of the game. Allen had 291 total yards on Sunday, but failed to convert when his team needed it most. Buffalo had just three points in the second half.

The Jets fell behind in the first half, but recaptured some momentum toward the end of the second quarter.

New York's offense was held down until a 13-play, 75-yard drive late in the second frame, resulting in a touchdown run from Michael Carter. That drive accounted for nearly half of the Jets' total yardage through the first two quarters—New York had 152 total yards in the first half.

On that drive, the Jets were finally able to move the football, moving the chains when they needed to. Wilson found tight end C.J. Uzomah on a key fourth-down play coming out of the two-minute warning. New York's lone third-down conversion from the first half came on that drive as well.

Carter gained the final 16 yards of that drive, hauling in a 10-yard reception out of the backfield before scampering in from six yards out, cruising through a gaping hole created by New York's offensive line.

Buffalo had a chance to go up by seven points before the half, but kicker Tyler Bass missed wide right from 55 yards out. Allen made plays with both his arm and legs to that point, rushing for both of the Bills' touchdowns. His second was a 36-yard run—he had 61 rushing yards in the first half alone, finishing with 86 in the game.

The third quarter belonged to the Jets. New York was able to overcome a technical delay (the sky cam at MetLife Stadium malfunctioned) and a strip sack from Von Miller that killed a promising drive deep in Buffalo's territory. Rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner responded by snagging an interception—Allen's second gift to the Jets' secondary of the game—allowing New York to get back on offense and immediately take the lead on a James Robinson touchdown catch from seven yards out.

Bass made up for his earlier miss by drilling a game-tying kick from 51 yards away on Buffalo's subsequent drive. Those were the final points that the Bills scored on Sunday.

Both clubs traded punts to begin the fourth quarter. Then, the Jets marched 86 yards—leaning on their running game—to take the lead, a go-ahead drive that ended with a 28-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein.

Buffalo got the ball back with 1:43 left on the clock. Allen rifled a pass to Stefon Diggs down the sideline, good for 26 yards, but the tone-setting play was called back on an offensive holding penalty. Huff's strip sack on Allen came after an incompletion on first down. The fumble, recovered by the offense, pushed Buffalo back to their own 14 yard line. Allen's final two passes of the game fell incomplete, the second broken up by Gardner to officially clinch the win for the home team.

