Sam Darnold's Advice to the Jets' Next Quarterback: 'Just Have Fun'

As Sam Darnold's first presser as a member of the Carolina Panthers began to wrap up on Monday, the former Jets quarterback was asked to give some advice to his eventual replacement in New York.

Darnold thought for a moment before delivering this message.

"Just have fun with it," Darnold said. "At the end of the day, it's football. There's the business aspect which I found out a week ago. Have fun with it, it's football at the end of the day, you have great coaches over there to be able to lean on and great people in the organization, great people in Jersey and in New York. Jets fans are one of a kind, but I'll be forever grateful for those fans because they taught me so much about myself. I'm just very thankful for the people around the organization."

It's unclear as of now who exactly will replace Darnold under center in green and white, but general manager Joe Douglas did say last week that it's a "fair assessment" New York will draft a quarterback with the No. 2 pick.

All signs point toward the Jets taking BYU quarterback Zach Wilson second overall, though.

Darnold went on to say that he has nothing but "respect" for the Jets. While he knows deep down that he could've turned the franchise around if he was given the chance, he's moving on and focusing on his next opportunity.

"I believed I could make it work in New York," he said. "Now that the trade has happened, obviously that frame of thinking doesn't do me any good anymore. I'm ready to start here in Carolina and hit the ground running."

