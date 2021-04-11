Who Will Be the Jets' Backup Quarterback Next Season?

After shipping Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers, it's clear the Jets are positioning themselves to take a new quarterback in the NFL draft.

We don't know exactly who New York is planning on taking, but general manager Joe Douglas confirmed this week that assuming they'll take a quarterback with the No. 2 pick is a "fair assessment."

With the departure of Joe Flacco, however, there's another wrinkle to New York's quarterback situation that remains unclear.

Who will be the backup to the Jets' new signal-caller?

As of now, there are two quarterbacks on New York's roster: James Morgan and Mike White. Morgan was selected in the fourth round of last year's draft by the Jets while White was picked by the Dallas Cowboys in the fifth round in 2018.

Even if both those quarterbacks have zero NFL experience, Douglas delivered nothing but positive remarks when speaking about their presence in the quarterback room and their growth.

"We’re really excited about James Morgan and Mike White," Douglas told reporters on Tuesday. "They didn’t get an opportunity with no preseason games this year, but really excited about those two guys."

The odds of Gang Green entering the 2021 season without a quarterback that's taken an NFL snap are slim to none. That in mind, Douglas hinted at adding an additional signal-caller, one that could help mentor the younger guys and provide some experience in case of an injury.

"As in any room on our team, if there is an opportunity to add to it, make it a little bit better, we’re going to pursue that opportunity," Douglas said. "So, there’s constant discussion in our pro scouting department with our coaching staff on not just the quarterback room possibly adding to it but every other position as well."

Many of the quality veteran options have been snatched up by other teams this offseason, but players like Brian Hoyer—who met with the Jets this week—remain available.

New York could also pursue a trade for Carolina's Teddy Bridgewater, who will be stuck behind Darnold moving forward with the Panthers if he stays put. Alternatively, if Carolina cuts Bridgewater, New York could be the first team to pounce.

