Browns' Myles Garrett Is Next Big Test For Jets

With the troubles the Jets have going on at offensive tackle, the last person they want to see next Sunday is one of the best pass rushers in the NFL.

However, Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns is next on their schedule.

All Garrett has done is terrorize quarterbacks across the league since being selected No. 1 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

He has amassed 60.5 career sacks since, and opened last week against Carolina by adding two more.

I went back and watched a couple of his games on film from 2021, and I looked back at the Panthers’ game, and I don't know what the Jets are going to do...

Last season against Chicago, Garrett put up 4.5 sacks in that game, and he could very well have that kind of outing against the Jets this week.

Garrett is a menace, flat out.

He's disruptive as hell. He aligns pre-snap standing up or with his hands down in the dirt. He comes off either side of the line of scrimmage, but prefers his right. He isn't that interested against the run, but my oh my, does he bring it in passing situations.

Garrett is one of the best pass rushers I have seen in 40 years of watching the game. He has the full pass rushing toolbox, and all he does is test and set-up who he's going up against. He's as unpredictable as the wind.

It's just the last thing a team like the Jets needs right now with two offensive tackles, George Fant (left tackle) and Max Mitchell (right tackle) who struggle with lateral foot speed and recovery speed.

New York Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur is going to have to make wholesale adjustments from a game planning standpoint. He's going to have to try to scheme with double teams and by going into '12 Personnel,' which is an offensive set that features two tight-ends and one running back to help out trying to block him.

LeFleur will have to do something — anything — to try to slow down Garrett.

The other challenge is pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney is coming off the other side of the line for Cleveland, and he has put together 41.5 career sacks.

This week is yet another example of why I spent the entire offseason writing about the need for Jets to upgrade their offensive tackle position.

Grading Myles Garrett

6-foot-4, 272 pounds

2021 Cleveland game film reviewed: (9/26) CHI, (11/7) CIN

2022 Cleveland game film reviewed (9/11) CAR

Grade: A (Blue-chip player and elite)

Scouting Report

Lean and chiseled disruptive athletic specimen with a full arsenal of moves, burst, strength and the necessary speed to win the edge. Violent. Has powerful long arms and uses his hands well at the point of attack in pass rush situations to lock out and create necessary separation. Prefers to blow through the back door as he dips his pad level low and sails right into the pocket. That is his trademark pass rush. Shows he can bull rush or slip into inside gaps and create a push. Excellent ability to adjust and sharply change direction quickly when closing in. Has spin move he uses to test back outside or back to the inside. Constantly testing and setting up offensive tackles and he is extremely quarterback minded. Can get hung out to dry on the edge once in a while, but more as set up for his next attempt to get a sack. Keeps tackles guessing. Against the run, showed he can plow down the line and make jarring wrapping form tackles, but prefers to end up by the pile just in case he is needed or plays outside contain. Looks like a man amongst boys.

Bottom Line

Garrett is a threat to blow things up on every snap. It's not just the sacks he gets, but also the pressures - - as in 78 pressures in 2021 alone (Pro Football Focus).

New York better plan accordingly or get ready to do a lot of "look out" blocks.

That's when the offensive lineman who gets beat screams "look out" right before the quarterback gets smashed.

