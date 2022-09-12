Robert Saleh Explains Why Jets' Tight Ends Didn't Play Role Against Ravens in Week 1

Of all the positions the Jets addressed during this past offseason, tight end featured the biggest overhaul.

New York signed two of the top tight ends on the free agent market, adding C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin, before drafting Jeremy Ruckert in the third round.

It was a trio of moves that instantly transformed New York’s tight end room from a weakness into a strength on offense, poised to produce far better numbers than in recent years.

On Sunday, all signs pointed to the Jets utilizing their new toys against a talented defense, helping quarterback Joe Flacco move the offense as he fills in for Zach Wilson.

Instead, even after the Jets used 13 personnel early in the first quarter, New York’s tight ends weren’t a factor at all against the Ravens. Yes, Conklin ended up snagging a touchdown pass at the end of the fourth quarter (his fourth catch on the day), but that was in garbage time. Conklin finished with 14 total receiving yards on the day—the fewest among those in a Jets uniform that caught a pass on Sunday—fumbling earlier in the game as well.

Looking at New York’s snap counts from their 24-9 loss, Uzomah was rarely on the field. The ex-Bengals tight end played in just 23 offensive snaps. Flacco threw the ball 59 times and he wasn’t targeted once. Meanwhile, Ruckert was inactive.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh was asked about the tight end room in his postgame presser on Sunday, explaining that the flow of the game was the biggest reason for why New York never incorporated them into the offensive rhythm.

“We started out in 13 personnel, as you guys saw, to start the game to get the three of them going and we had a couple of good plays here and there but it’s just the way the game ended up we just couldn’t get them going.”

Saleh added on Monday that the plan heading into the game was to lean on those guys, but when they fell behind and got into "catch up mode," plans changed. They leaned heavily on Conklin (92 percent of snaps on offense) because distinguished himself in camp as the top dog in that room.

