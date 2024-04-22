Could New York Jets Boss Really Decide to Draft Another Running Back?
If history is destined to repeat itself, then the New York Jets will draft a running back this week.
Not only do the Jets need insurance behind RB1 Breece Hall, they have used at least one draft pick on a ball carrier each of the past four years.
Hall, the highest selection of the group, landed with New York at No. 36 overall in 2022. Fourth-rounders La'Mical Perine (2020) and Michael Carter (2021) are no longer with the Jets while 2023 fifth-round choice Israel Abanikanda appears in line for a larger workload after only 77 offensive snaps as a rookie.
With Abanikanda and two practice squad players behind Hall, New York will most likely add to the running backs room prior to training camp. Specifically, the Jets could use a bruising runner to occasionally spell Hall as well as a capable pass protector for third-down situations.
Florida State's Trey Benson is the consensus top running back prospect in the current draft class, and projects as a Round 2 selection. New York, however, does not own a second-round pick heading into the draft, having sent it to the Green Bay Packers as part of last year's trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Southern Mississippi's Frank Gore, an every-down option, will likely land in the middle rounds. The son of legendary NFL rusher, Gore earned Offensive MVP honors during the East West Shrine Bowl.
Although his running style somewhat matches Abanikanda's, Monmouth's Jaden Shirden could draw interest from the Jets on Day 3. Shirden won the NCAA Division I FCS regular season rushing title each of the past two years. He ran a respectable 4.45-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and the Jets attended Monmouth's Pro Day back on March 9.
Even after drafting Abanikanda in 2023, New York proceeded to add another ball carrier to the mix when they signed free agent Dalvin Cook in August, so stay tuned for the inevitable additions that await.
Jets' RB Draft Picks
2023: Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh (R5, 143 overall)
2022: Breece Hall, Iowa State (R2, 36 overall)
2021: Michael Carter, North Carolina (R4, 107 overall)
2020: La'Mical Perine, Florida (R4, 120 overall)
2019: N/a
2018: Trenton Cannon, Virginia State (R6, 204 overall)