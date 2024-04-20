Joe Douglas: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Well Worth New York Jets' Draft Sacrifice
It's a sacrifice that New York Jets' general manager Joe Douglas is more than willing to make.
"We don't have a second round pick this year," said Douglas during a pre-draft press conference in Florham Park.
The Jets' Round 2 selection belongs to the Green Bay Packers as a result of last year's trade for future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
"If I had the choice of having the second-round pick and not having Aaron, I would take Aaron 15 times out of 10," said Douglas.
The deal initially required Douglas to surrender a first-rounder had Rodgers played at least 65 percent of the team's offensive snaps in 2023. Although the 40-year-old Rodgers has yet to complete a pass as a Jet, Douglas suggests there is zero regret.
"Obviously, the injury was devastating for all of us, but we are so excited to have him a part of this franchise," said Douglas.
Despite tearing his Achilles four plays into the season opener, Rodgers has made an immense impact on the organization. The four-time NFL MVP fought his way back from surgery to get back onto the practice field last December.
"Just the leadership he brings," said Douglas. "I have talked about it. You probably get sick of me saying it, but him connecting with his teammates, his presence in the building, he is a great guy. I have really enjoyed getting to know him as a man and spending time with him. I am excited about this year."
Seemingly on a mission, Rodgers promptly arrived in Florham Park for the start of the Jets' voluntary nine-week offseason program on April 15. Meanwhile, Douglas and his crew are prepping for next week's NFL Draft. New York will make its first selection at No. 10 overall and will not pick again until Round 3 (No. 72 overall).