These Other Teams Are Capitalizing on Jets' Kicking Woes

One team's trash is another team's kicker.

The Jets have been searching for the right kicker for years, transitioning from veterans to new faces practically on a week-to-week basis.

In fact, since Nick Folk's final season in green and white back in 2016—ending a seven-year run with Gang Green—10 different players have attempted a field goal for the Jets.

That note, highlighting New York's kicking disfunction, is just the tip of the iceberg. In Week 2, eight different teams (25 percent of the entire league) has an ex-Jets kicker on their active roster.

Here's the full list:

Nick Folk (New England Patriots)

Jason Myers (Seahawks)

Randy Bullock (Tennessee Titans)

Brett Maher (Dallas Cowboys)

Cairo Santos (Chicago Bears)

Matt Ammendola (Kansas City Chiefs)

Chase McLaughlin (Indianapolis Colts)

Eddy Piñeiro (Carolina Panthers)

Piñeiro finished last season with the Jets, nailing all eight of his field goal attempts over the final five games of the season. He lost a battle with Zuerlein in training camp, though, ending up with Carolina.

Zuerlein has a chance to be the long-term answer at kicker for New York. He's a veteran in his 11th NFL season with a solid track record and a nickname of Greg The Leg. That's gotta count for something, right?

That said, even Zuerlein has struggled since joining Gang Green. He missed a kick and an extra point last week. He has another chance against the Browns in Week 2 to finally give Jets fans something to cheer about on special teams.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.