Jets-Browns Prediction: Will New York Avoid Fourth Straight 0-2 Start?

The Jets played well on defense against the Ravens and still lost in Week 1. It'll take a stellar performance on both sides of the ball to get into the win column in Week 2.
Last Sunday, in a season-opening loss to the Ravens, the Jets were able to stop the run.

Can they do it again?

New York is set to face the Browns on Sunday here in Week 2, yet another challenge for their new-look defense to begin the 2022 season. Cleveland has arguably the best one-two punch of any backfield in the sport, ready to run the football down their opponent's throat with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. 

It's fairly obvious leading up to kickoff, but if the Jets aren't able to stop those two running backs, this game will be over very quickly.

That's before discussing the biggest battle on the other side of the ball with defensive end Myles Garrett poised to wreak havoc in New York's pocket, making Joe Flacco miserable all game long.

Before we dive into this showdown any further, here's our weekly score prediction:

Max Goodman's prediction: Jets 19, Browns 30

The Jets will fall short once again this week, dropping to 0-2 on the season for the fourth year in a row while losing their 14th consecutive game in the month of September.

As much as New York showed that they're capable of containing a talented rushing attack in Week 1—holding the Ravens to 63 yards on the ground—Cleveland is going to have more success. I have the Browns running for 150 yards on Sunday.

Considering the Browns scampered for a total of 217 yards in their Week 1 win over the Panthers, this would still be a win for the Jets. It's the explosive plays that will cast a shadow on their overall performance, similar to Lamar Jackson's multiple touchdown passes over the top last Sunday. I can totally see Chubb breaking free for a huge touchdown run at some point—or quarterback Jacoby Brissett finding a soft spot in New York's secondary late in the game after Cleveland pounded the rock throughout the first few quarters.

Meanwhile, all signs point toward a huge day for Garrett and Cleveland's pass rush. Max Mitchell is still learning the ropes at right tackle for the Jets (entering his second NFL game) and George Fant is coming off a subpar performance on the left side. 

With Joe Flacco basically a statue in the pocket, surveying the field as if he's trapped in quicksand, Garrett and Jadaveon Clowney will come off the edge and combine for four sacks. Pressure will contribute to a turnover along the way as well, whether it's a fumble or deflected pass that turns into an interception. 

I expect New York to have trouble establishing the running game for a second consecutive week, falling behind early and subsequently forcing Flacco to try and win the game with his arm. Last week showed that that's not exactly a recipe for success. 

With one game under everyone's belt, with this improved offense, the Jets will have more efficient success through the air—Garrett Wilson will catch his first touchdown pass in a Jets uniform and Elijah Moore will rack up 100-plus yards from scrimmage. It just won't be enough for a late comeback, though. 

Until the Jets prove they can distance themselves from the mistakes and toxic tendencies that have doomed them in previous years—parts of their performance in Week 1 that resonated more than their promising plays—it's hard to pick New York to win against any strong opponent. Let's see if Robert Saleh's squad can prove the NFL world wrong and show that this team is capable of making some noise this year. 

