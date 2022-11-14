Ex-Jet, ESPN Analyst Makes Bold AFC East Prediction

Coming out of their bye week, the Jets are in a remarkable position.

Sitting at 6-3, New York has a legitimate opportunity to end the longest postseason drought in the National Football League, getting back to the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

Jets fans aren't the only ones feeling confident about Gang Green's status entering play in Week 11. This former player, and current NFL analyst on ESPN, believes this team has what it takes to not only get back to the postseason, but win the division this year.

Check out this take from Damien Woody on ESPN.com, a two-time Super Bowl champion that donned green and white for the final three years of his NFL career (from 2008 to 2010):

"Yes, the New York Jets (6-3) will beat out the Bills, Dolphins and Patriots for the division title. They haven't won their division since 2002, and ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) is giving them just a 9.6% chance to do it. But New York is 4-0 on the road and has one of the best defenses in the NFL.



I think quarterback Zach Wilson can keep the mistakes to a minimum, allowing the Jets to pull out one of the closest divisions in football.

It won't be easy for the Jets to win the division. Buffalo is 6-3 and Miami leads the pack at 7-2. New England isn't far behind either with a 5-4 record. The Patriots can shake things up this week, facing the Jets for the second time in four weeks, looking to sweep the season series.

If the Jets can take care of business the rest of the way, they have a shot to pull off what seemed impossible entering play in 2022.

MORE:

