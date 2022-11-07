Jets' Postseason Odds Increase to New Highs After Upset Over Bills

What started as a pipe dream for a franchise trapped in mediocrity, hoping to skip to the end of their inescapable rebuild. has transformed into a statistical probability.

The Jets, one of the biggest surprises of the 2022 season and a club with a 6-3 record entering Week 10, have a 72 percent chance of making the playoffs this season, per ESPN analytics.

New York hasn't been to the postseason since 2010, an 11-season drought. That's the longest playoff drought in the National Football League and one of the longest in professional sports.

Don't trust that prediction? Here's a second opinion.

FiveThirtyEight gives the Jets a 59 percent chance of making it to the playoffs, an eight percent shot to win the AFC East. They also give Gang Green a 10-7 record when simulating the rest of the 2022 season. That would be New York's first double-digit win total in a single season since 2015, the only year since their last postseason bid where they reached 10 wins.

New York has plenty of work to do coming out of their bye week. A week from Sunday, the Jets have a rematch with the Patriots, a team that handed them their third loss of the season one week ago. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson had a brutal game against New England, throwing three interceptions.

From there, New York returns home to play the Bears before back-to-back road games against the Vikings (who are 7-1) and the Bills (who will be hungry to get some revenge after Sunday's loss at MetLife Stadium).

If the Jets can continue to take care of business, playing complementary football while avoiding any other significant injuries, they're going to be in the running for a playoff spot all the way until the end. Even if they come up short—which again, is an improbable result at this point—they'll be playing multiple meaningful games in December. That was the biggest goal set forth by general manager Joe Douglas in the offseason leading up to the 2022 season.

