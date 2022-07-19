What to Expect From Jets DT Quinnen Williams This Season

While the 2021 season was bleak for the Jets’ defense, there were some bright spots.

New York defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was one of them.

In fact, Williams has put together good back-to-back seasons, and that is not easy to do on a defense that has statistically performed poorly.

The Jets ranked No. 26 in points allowed in 2020 and dead last, No. 32 in that category, in 2021.

In 2020, New York managed 31 team sacks (No. 20), and followed that up with 33 sacks (No. 26) last season.

The team run defense was the lone highlight in 2020 (No. 12), but it bottomed out (No. 29) in 2021.

Despite all of these team lowlights, Williams, the former No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has found a way to shine.

Williams has proven to be durable playing in 42/49 games, while posting impressive run defense and pass rushing statistics from the interior of the defensive line. Getting to the quarterback from the inside is not easy to do.

He posted 55 tackles (32 solo) in 2020, and 53 (36 solo) last year when it came to his run defense contribution.

More impressively, Williams has posted 13 sacks over the past two seasons (7 sacks in 2020 and 6 sacks in 2021).

Add in his pressures, and more of his impact is seen and felt. He added 39 pressures in 2020 and 34 last season.

Williams is proving to be a well-rounded defensive lineman. While his numbers have not been quite as “dominant” as the Jets may have hoped being drafted that high in the first-round, but his production has been good enough to win with.

Said another way, Williams is not part of the problem.

On game game film, one thing is clear, Williams gives offensive linemen everything they can handle and then some.

Grading Quinnen Williams

6-foot-3, 303 pounds

2021 game film reviewed: (10/3) TEN, (11/4) IND and (12/19) MIA

Grade: B (Good player, but not elite; he’s good enough to win with)

Scouting Report

Naturally strong inside three-down rotational force with violent hands and consistently gives a good effort. Strong alpha presence who looks athletically gifted. Wants it. Comes off the snap and delivers initial jolt. Street fighter with active hands. Plays with good technique and demonstrated high level hand to hand combat skills. Tends to get light to moderate push and draws a good number of double teams when matched up. Most effective as a pass rusher on stunts or when he can use a swim move to slide into a gap and collapse the pocket. He is not ripping it up on every snap, but he had his share of impressive reps creating disruption. Can get neutralized after initial surge is thwarted and doesn’t restart his engine well. Against the run showed he can hold his ground and muscle his way off blocks to make powerful looking wrapping form tackles. Plays with good leverage and flexibility. Also willing to track it down outside occasionally. Thrives on contact and seems to like banging around inside in heavy traffic. Throws his weight around convincingly. Sometimes shoots wrong gap and takes himself out of the play. Decent, not great disengaging ability. If he can’t make the tackle, often ends up by the pile. Rock solid overall defender.

Bottom Line

Williams is not another one of these defensive linemen who is just taking up space. He’s a difference maker and that is what evaluators look for.

Williams is the type of defender who is capable of making game-changing plays and that’s what it’s all about.

I walked away impressed.

