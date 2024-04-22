‘Foolish to Rule Out’ New York Jets Drafting a Key Position
The New York Jets learned early in the 2023 season that their offensive line wasn't going to hold up. While the Jets entered the offseason with questions on the offensive side once again, the front office has done what they needed to do to improve the unit.
New York landed Tyron Smith and Mike Williams, two of the top offensive players available in the offseason. They also added Morgan Moses and John Simpson.
When Smith's healthy, which has been a question mark for the better part of his career, he's one of the best linemen in football.
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated released his team's needs and targets for the NFL draft, listing the Jets as a team that could still draft an offensive lineman. Breer writes that he understands people have Georgia star Brock Bowers as the pick at No. 10, but believes they could go a different route.
"But those who know Jets GM Joe Douglas insist that it’d be foolish to rule out New York taking a tackle."
There will be options for them at No. 10 as Breer mentions Olu Fashanu of Penn State and Joe Alt of Notre Dame.
Whatever they decide to do, putting talent on that side of the football should be the priority. New York doesn't know how long this window with Aaron Rodgers is and with the defensive unit already in place as one of the best in football, if not the best, it allows them to focus on the offensive end in the draft.
Finding an impact player is a must as they look to improve after a disappointing season in 2023.