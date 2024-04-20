New York Jets Reportedly Letting Rodgers Decide Brock Bowers Option
The New York Jets gave up multiple assets to acquire Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers with the intention of finally having an elite quarterback on their roster that could push them over the hump into contending status.
Unfortunately, the superstar's season was over after just four plays when he tore his Achilles.
Because of that, the Jets' season was virtually over as well.
Coming off suffering that type of injury and already getting closer to the latter days of his career, New York and Rodgers are viewing this year as something where they need to go "all in."
They have to get their first round pick right in the upcoming NFL draft.
With multiple elite wide receivers likely being gone before New York is able to select, many view the next best playmaking option being University of Georgia tight end Brock Bowers.
There are two directions that the front office can take with this pick: give Rodgers another weapon or give him protection.
Plenty of fans and analysts think the Jets should take Bowers, while others think selecting one of the best offensive tackles in this draft class would be best for this franchise in the long term.
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that an interesting wrinkle has also been added to this equation.
"So, if they're doing the long play they might take an offensive tackle or something that's not as sexy and play for the long future but they're all in now so if Rodgers wants a tight end, he might get his guy," he said on SportsCenter.
It's the last part of what he said that is really eye catching.
What Fowler is saying is that New York will basically take whoever Rodgers wants them to take at that pick, and if it's Bowers, then he will be the selection.
Since the star has come over, there have been plenty of reports that the front office has done many things to keep their quarterback happy, including signing some of his former Packers teammates and friends.
This would be taking things to a whole new level.
General manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh are clearly feeling the pressure of needing to make this season work.