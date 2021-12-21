Ex-Jets Scout Warns New York Not to Draft Chris Olave

This former scout says the New York Jets should not draft Ohio State receiver Chris Olave because he will be a bust and make quarterback Zach Wilson worse.

For quarterback Zach Wilson to have a chance to succeed, the Jets must surround him with as much offensive firepower as possible.

Does that mean the Jets will select wide receiver Chris Olave out of Ohio State?

With receivers Jamison Crowder, Keelan Cole and Braxton Berrios all scheduled to become unrestricted free agents, there are a lot of question marks surrounding the position.

Big ticket free agent WR Corey Davis has also not lived up to his billing.

These circumstances will undoubtedly force team management to either re-sign their own, look towards free agency or the draft.

Olave is one of those big-name, big-reputation draft prospects who is floating around on various draft rounds as a viable first-round NFL talent.

Olave does come with a polished football resume that includes two-time First Team All-Big Ten (2020, 2021), Third-Team All-Big Ten (2019), and being a Fred Biletnikoff Award Semifinalist in 2021.

He also has been a consistent producer at Ohio State posting 45-plus catches the last three seasons, and putting up a per-catch-average between 14-17 yards during that time span.

This season Olave had 65 receptions for 936 yards (14.4 avg.) and 13 TD.

In the process he also eclipsed WR David Boston’s record for the most touchdown receptions in school history.

All of that and I still could not warm up to him.

Olave will be a bust in the NFL.

#2 Chris Olave 6-foot-1, 189 pounds



40-yard-dash-time: 4.38



Games reviewed 2021: University of Minnesota, Oregon, Penn State, Michigan State and Purdue



Grade: Fifth-Round (league grade)



Note: Pay attention to how many reps he puts up @ 225 pounds



Scouting Report:

Receiver who does not play as fast as his (40) time, who can get re-routed easily and gives below average overall effort. Accelerates quickly, has elite acceleration, but showed he can get hung-up with defensive backs or moved off his course way too easily, which causes some errant looking passes (see Minnesota and Oregon crossing patterns). Struggles to create separation on intermediate level routes. Tends to take it easy running routes if the ball is not going to him, which is a tell to opposing defenses. Did not even look like he was going all-out and kind of taking it easy when they did throw the ball to him. Mediocre looking on all the short to intermediate stuff. Nothing special at all in terms of YAC (yards after the catch) on receiver screens or intermediate routes. Less than impressive route running. Route running looked sloppy. Looked average at break-points. Average COD (change of direction). Routes did not look disciplined or crisp. Above average hands, but not good or great (65 catches on 103 targets). Sometimes double clutches the ball, can look too robotic and loses field awareness. If it is not easy or a big money play, tends not to want to go get it or be able to adjust well enough to the ball. Tends not to go out of his way for passes. It needs to be on target. Can get deep and turn it on for Sports Center big plays that showcase his God-given natural ability and then put it back on cruise control the rest of the game. Will stick his nose in there on run blocks but average sustain. Classic big name who has everything except the desire for the game and the playing strength.

If the Jets used a high-round draft choice on Olave, it will be a big mistake, especially with Wilson pulling the trigger.

Wilson is erratic enough as it is with his ball placement. Wilson desperately needs receivers who can A) take short passes (screens) and turn them into longer gains and he needs B) competitors who have excellent ability to adjust, when the ball is in the air.

Olave is choice C. None of the above.

