    December 20, 2021
    Jets' Most Consistent Receiver Likely Out Against Jaguars With Knee Injury

    New York Jets tight end Ryan Griffin will likely sit out against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16 with a knee injury, according to head coach Robert Saleh.
    Veteran tight end Ryan Griffin has been the Jets' steadiest contributor in the passing game this season, hauling in at least one pass in each of New York's first 14 games.

    It sounds like Griffin's streak will come to an end this week, however, due to a knee injury

    "It's not looking good for this week," Saleh revealed to reporters on Monday afternoon. "We'll see and get more evaluation tomorrow."

    While Griffin has been consistent and reliable, he hasn't exactly been the focal point of New York's offense. The 31-year-old hasn't had more than four catches in a single game this season, typically securing just one or two receptions.

    Over 14 games (12 starts), Griffin has accumulated 261 receiving yards on 27 catches and 42 targets with two touchdowns. Only six other players on the Jets (Jamison Crowder, Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Michael Carter, Braxton Berrios and Ty Johnson) have more catches than Griffin this season.

    The return of tight end Tyler Kroft from injured reserve will help cushion the blow if Griffin needs to miss time. Kroft played for the first time since Week 9 on Sunday, snagging two catches of his own. Same goes with Trevon Wesco, who had a 19-yard catch on Sunday in Miami.

    Luckily for New York, the Jets face Jacksonville this week, a lowly opponent that gives up an average of 239 passing yards and 26.4 points per game. 

    Jets TE Ryan Griffin running after catch
