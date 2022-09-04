Skip to main content

This Former Jet Was Most Popular Player on Waiver Wire

Tight end Trevon Wesco was targeted by four different teams this week after the Jets waived him, cutting their roster down to 53 players.
Not only did the Jets lead the league with seven different players claimed off waivers, but they also parted ways with the most coveted asset on the waiver wire. 

Tight end Trevon Wesco, a product of West Virginia entering his fourth season in the NFL, was targeted by four different teams after the Jets waived him earlier this week.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport tweeted on Wednesday that the Browns, Colts, Bengals and Bears each tried to claim him. The 26-year-old ended up in Chicago.

Wesco was one of 27 players the Jets parted ways with as they cut their roster down to 53. It was a bit of a surprise considering Wesco's skills as a blocker and his presence in New York's tight end room over the last few years.

That said, New York completely revamped that room this offseason. They signed C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin in free. agency, drafting Jeremy Ruckert. All three of those players were destined to secure a spot on the 53-man roster. Wesco was one of those tough cuts that's a result of overall improvements across the organization. 

Further, the Jets basically chose Lawrence Cager over Wesco to round out that room. Cager, a former wide receiver who was recently converted to tight end, made New York's 53-man roster. Evidently teams across the league were pleasantly surprised to see Wesco available. That's why so many tried to get him.

Undrafted tight end Kenny Yeboah was another player the Jets waived this past week. He made it through waivers and was subsequently signed to New York's practice squad. 

