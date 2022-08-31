Ex-Jets Jason Pinnock, Chuma Edoga, More Land With New Teams on Waivers

For years and years, the Jets have struggled to fill their 53-man roster with a comprehensive unit of competitive players. Holes up and down their roster have played a significant role in this team's decade-long postseason drought.

After cutting their roster down on Tuesday, parting ways with some key assets that have contributed over the last few seasons, an assortment of ex-Jets have landed with new teams across the NFL.

In fact, seven different players dumped by the Jets were claimed on waivers by new clubs. That's more than any team in the NFL this week, a testament to the surplus of talent that the Jets were working with this summer leading into the 2022 season.

Here are the seven former Jets that landed in new towns on Wednesday:

OT Chuma Edoga — Atlanta Falcons

S Jason Pinnock — New York Giants

CB Javelin Guidry — Arizona Cardinals

CB Isiah Dunn — Seattle Seahawks

LB Del’Shawn Phillips — Baltimore Ravens

CB Rachad Wildgoose — Washington Commanders

New York did not make any waiver additions on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh spoke about how tough this part of the year is, stripping certain assets of opportunities. New York cut ties with 27 players.

"They’re miserable because there are some that you know will never play again, then there was a lot that you know deserved to be on a 53-man roster, but knock on wood to the credit of Joe [Douglas] and his staff and this roster that’s been built, we have a pretty cool 53. I’m really excited to see what happens in the next 24 hours and the opportunities that some of these guys get," Saleh told reporters.

