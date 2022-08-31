Skip to main content

Ex-Jets Jason Pinnock, Chuma Edoga, More Land With New Teams on Waivers

Seven different players that didn't make New York's 53-man roster were claimed by other squads on Wednesday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

For years and years, the Jets have struggled to fill their 53-man roster with a comprehensive unit of competitive players. Holes up and down their roster have played a significant role in this team's decade-long postseason drought.

After cutting their roster down on Tuesday, parting ways with some key assets that have contributed over the last few seasons, an assortment of ex-Jets have landed with new teams across the NFL.

In fact, seven different players dumped by the Jets were claimed on waivers by new clubs. That's more than any team in the NFL this week, a testament to the surplus of talent that the Jets were working with this summer leading into the 2022 season.

Here are the seven former Jets that landed in new towns on Wednesday:

  • OT Chuma Edoga — Atlanta Falcons
  • S Jason Pinnock — New York Giants
  • CB Javelin Guidry — Arizona Cardinals
  • CB Isiah Dunn — Seattle Seahawks
  • LB Del’Shawn Phillips — Baltimore Ravens
  • CB Rachad Wildgoose — Washington Commanders
Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

New York Jets offensive lineman Max Mitchell in preseason
Play

Jets Taking Risk With Lack of Depth on Offensive Line After Roster Cuts

By Max Goodman
New York Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker blocking in preseason
Play

Ex-Jets Scout Not Impressed With Alijah Vera-Tucker

By Daniel Kelly
New York Jets C Connor McGovern at training camp practice
Play

Anchoring the Jets' Offensive Line: Connor McGovern

By Daniel Kelly

New York did not make any waiver additions on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh spoke about how tough this part of the year is, stripping certain assets of opportunities. New York cut ties with 27 players.

"They’re miserable because there are some that you know will never play again, then there was a lot that you know deserved to be on a 53-man roster, but knock on wood to the credit of Joe [Douglas] and his staff and this roster that’s been built, we have a pretty cool 53. I’m really excited to see what happens in the next 24 hours and the opportunities that some of these guys get," Saleh told reporters.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

In This Article (1)

New York Jets
New York Jets

New York Jets offensive lineman Max Mitchell in preseason
News

Jets Taking Risk With Lack of Depth on Offensive Line After Roster Cuts

By Max Goodman
New York Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker blocking in preseason
News

Ex-Jets Scout Not Impressed With Alijah Vera-Tucker

By Daniel Kelly
New York Jets C Connor McGovern at training camp practice
News

Anchoring the Jets' Offensive Line: Connor McGovern

By Daniel Kelly
New York Jets OL Chuma Edoga walks off field in preseason
News

Report: Jets Considering Chuma Edoga Trade With Cowboys

By Max Goodman
New York Jets WR Denzel Mims catches touchdown in preseason
News

Denzel Mims Makes Statement in Jets' Preseason Finale

By Max Goodman
Former San Francisco defensive lineman Solomon Thomas warming up
News

What Jets Fans Should Expect From Solomon Thomas

By Daniel Kelly
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh stands on sideline
News

Jets' Robert Saleh Weighs in on Denzel Mims Trade Request

By Max Goodman
Jets GM Joe Douglas speaks at NFL Scouting Combine
News

Jets Prospects to Watch for in College Football’s Week Zero Slate

By Blake Pace