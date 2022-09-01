Jets Talked With These Four Teams About Denzel Mims Trade

Four teams were in touch with the Jets recently about trading for disgruntled wide receiver Denzel Mims.

According to Connor Hughes of SNY, the Cowboys, Vikings, Seahawks and Panthers all called New York, checking in on what it would take to get Mims.

When the Jets asked for a fourth-round pick, per Hughes, negotiations stalled and none of those teams wanted to pull the trigger. That's why Mims, who recently requested to be traded, is still on the Jets—even after all rosters were cut down to 53 players across the league.

Mims spoke to reporters on Wednesday, voicing his frustration over the fact that he wasn't moved. It's not necessarily because he doesn't like playing for the Jets—a few days ago, he said he loves playing for Gang Green—but because he won't have an opportunity to start on this current squad.

"Of course I'm going to be frustrated that I'm not playing with the starters, but I've got to continue to work," Mims said.

General manager Joe Douglas chimed in on the Mims situation on Wednesday as well, telling reporters that he never received an offer from another team that was worth Mims' value.

"Fielded some calls," he said. "Ultimately, nothing materialized, especially anything that we would consider the right value for a player of Denzel’s talent and ability. I think all of you guys saw that on Sunday against the Giants. Ultimately, nothing materialized on that front with any trades."

