Ex-Jets Scout Says New York Must Make Drastic Changes, Starting With Zach Wilson

Ironically, Bill Belichick picked up his 325th career win during his team's 22-17 victory over the Jets Sunday.

The win moves Belichick into second-place all-time for wins by a head coach, trailing only Miami's Don Shula (347).

Belichick's win over the Jets was ironic, because as most of us remember, Belichick resigned as New York's head coach after having the job for one day back in 2000.

New York actually let Belichick walk out of the building.

I remember it well, because that is when I worked there in pro scouting.

It was a Forrest Gump moment in my life...

Belichick walked right past me in the hallway on his way to the press conference when he resigned.

I looked at him and said, "Hi Coach."

He looked at me with a slight smile, "Hi Dan."

In the 20 years since, nobody has haunted the Jets organization more.

With their backs against the basement of the AFC East, Belichick and his team came out Sunday and were all business, and the glaring difference between the two organizations was apparent yet once again.

When both teams needed to step up, only New England did.

While it's easy to point the finger at Jets' quarterback, Zach Wilson, the problems in New York run far deeper.

Is it time to bench Wilson?

Yes.

Why?

Never mind the usual erratic downfield ball placement, Wilson wasn't even hitting his signature unscripted stuff. He looked like he was losing confidence right in front of our eyes, and his frustration oozed out of him during his post-game presser.

He needs to sit before the wobbly wheels fall off of his career.

Here are three additional observations after going back and reviewing the game film Monday morning.

New York's level of play did not feel inspired

From the very beginning of the game, I could feel it. The same level of intensity and belief was not there.

The organization was flat from top to bottom.

Whether it was the shanked punt by Braden Mann, the missed field goal by Greg Zuerlein, the personal fouls against C.J. Mosley or John Franklin-Myers, or missing the fact Patriots' wide receiver Jakobi Myers was lined up in the backfield and unaccounted for on that short touchdown pass, the team was off...

Not to mention all the missed tackles on defense.

As the game progressed, it was like watching someone untie a birthday balloon at a kids party and watching the balloon flutter all over the place as the air flew out.

The Jets coaching staff gave up

Down 16-10 with 4:43 to go in the 3rd quarter, New York was facing a 3rd and 18.

The Jets called a draw play run up the middle that was immediately stymied by the Patriots' defense.

If that wasn't bad enough, the offensive coaching staff struck again late in the 4th quarter.

With 6:02 to go on a 3rd and 21 from their own 10 yard line down 22-10, Wilson tossed a four yard pass over the middle to tight-end Tyler Conkin.

Conklin is good, but he is not Giants' legendary tight-end Mark Bavaro. Conklin will not carry New England's defense down the field on his back.

At least call plays that have a chance of moving the chains.

All the wrong moves are being made by Jets' General Manager Joe Douglas when it matters most

Heading into this game against the Patriots, the Jets were 5-2.

New York had a legitimate chance to make a run at the playoffs (and they still do if they can make the right moves).

It wasn't the right move to replace an elite running back like Hall by adding James Robinson, who showed he is yet another Jets' running back who lacks burst and acceleration.

It also wasn't time to start journey-man offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi at right tackle or sign street free agent offensive tackle Mike Remmers, who is now on his 6th NFL team and was sitting at home hoping his phone would ring (or maybe being surprised it did).

The future is now, and this team is at a serious crossroads.

New York needs to call the last place teams and work some deals for quality talent at offensive tackle and running back.

However, even if that doesn't get done, I will go ahead and say it.

Quarterbacks Mike White or Chris Streveler could lead this team "as is" to nine wins and to the brink of a playoff berth.

