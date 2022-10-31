Jets' Denzel Mims Sets Career-High in Final Game Before Trade Deadline

While Elijah Moore was held without a catch for the second game in a row, another disgruntled Jets wide receiver broke free on offense, showing what he's capable of.

Denzel Mims was quiet in Sunday's loss to the Patriots up until New York's final drive in the fourth quarter.

Looking to battle back from a 22-10 deficit, Zach Wilson and the Jets' offense took over from their own 12 yard line with 3:35 remaining. On the first play of New York's final drive, Wilson fired a strike to Mims down the right side, who was open in the middle of four white jerseys.

Mims didn't go down after the grab. He proceeded to break a handful of tackles, showing his elusiveness and speed as he scampered down to New England's 25.

The explosive play was a career-long 63-yard reception for Mims. He had fewer than 63 yards in all but two of the other 40 games the Jets have played since he was drafted in 2020.

New York's third-year receiver finished with 76 receiving yards in the loss, the most in a single game in his career. His only other catch came earlier in the fourth quarter, a 13-yard snag on first down. He was targeted three times.

Mims requested a trade during the preseason, frustrated with the lack of opportunities he's had within the Jets' offense since he was drafted in the second round two years ago. The Baylor product has shown flashes over his three-year career with New York, particularly as a rookie, but he's also missed a significant amount of time with injuries, illnesses and simply being inactive, on the outside looking in when it comes to New York's playing time equation in a loaded WR room.

The wideout didn't get into a game this year until Week 7. That was only because Moore was sitting out for a week after his own trade request, another situation where a receiver is unhappy with how he's being used in a Jets uniform.

Mims told ESPN's Rich Cimini earlier this month that his trade request is still on the table.

While Moore has made his dissatisfaction clear with the way he's acted publicly, privately and on social media, Mims has kept his head down, working and biding his time for an opportunity. If he gets traded before the deadline—which is scheduled to pass on Tuesday afternoon—then he ended his Jets career on a high note, boosting his value for the club that drafted him by doing what he was drafted to do.

