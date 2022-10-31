Jets' Tight End Has Career Day Against Patriots, Bright Spot on Offense in Loss

Tyler Conklin continues to show that he was worth the price of admission in free agency this offseason.

The tight end hauled in both of New York's touchdowns on Sunday in a 22-17 loss to the Patriots, adding to what's been an impressive season so far with a career day.

Conklin's 79 receiving yards are his second-most in a single game of his career, trailing only his 84-yard performance against the Bengals back in Week 3. He set a new career-high with five first downs, tying his career-best with the two scores. Three of his five career games with six-plus catches have come this season in green and white.

"I feel like they brought me here because they know what I can do,” Conklin told Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “I would love to be a big part of the pass game, which I think I have been. I’m willing to do whatever I need to do for this team to be successful, whether that’s run game, pass game, protection.”

As much as Conklin produced on Sunday, the rest of New York's offense scuffled against New England's stout defense. Zach Wilson threw three costly interceptions, digging the Jets into a hole. The quarterback finished with a career-high of 355 passing yards, but that number is deceptive, a product of a few explosives that masked his struggles and ill-advised decisions.

"Zach is going to keep getting better and better every week, getting more comfortable,” Conklin also told the Post. “As a unit, we have to keep building more chemistry.”

It seemed like Conklin and Wilson had plenty of chemistry this week. Their connection on a touchdown in the first quarter was practically perfect, a well-executed route from the eight yard line. Conklin darted toward the pylon and Wilson's throw hit him in stride with time to get his feet down in bounds.

In the fourth, after the two-minute warning, Wilson found Conklin again, this time for a nine-yard strike. The quarterback lobbed it over the second level to where Conklin could rise up and make the grab—the tight end absorbed the contact as he came down in the end zone.

Factoring in his performance on Sunday, Conklin is up to 309 receiving yards this year, ninth among tight ends. He's ranked sixth among tight ends in receptions as well (32). His 32 catches through Week 8 are tied for third-most among Jets tight ends since 1970.

